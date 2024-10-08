Who made our Team of the Week in week six?

Maeve Chaplin, Paris McCarthy, Maddy Prespakis. Pictures: AFL Photos

A BUNCH of fresh faces make up our Team of the Week for week six, with around half of the side selected for the first time in season nine.

There's a Swan who kicked a hat-trick of goals, a Demon who steadied the ship from defence and a Power ruck who can do it all.

Sydney's Paris McCarthy was one of 10 new players selected, after the forward kicked a bag of three goals in her side's narrow three-point loss to Geelong at Henson Park. In the 20-year-old's first game of the season, McCarthy kicked her first AFLW goal (and then two more), had six score involvements and took five marks.

Another newcomer is Demon Maeve Chaplin, who was pivotal in Melbourne's win over Greater Western Sydney. Chaplin, as she has done all season, provided a calm presence in defence, with nine intercept possessions and 15 disposals running at 100 per cent efficiency.

The Suns' Meara Girvan was a shining light in their match against the Bombers, with the defender collecting a career-high 18 disposals, including 11 intercept possessions.

Young talent is shining in this team of the week 🤩https://t.co/7w06h8jbre’s @_sjblack highlights her top players from week six, thanks to Coates. pic.twitter.com/npDo3HXFyF — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) October 7, 2024

In the centre, Swans' young gun Sofia Hurley made an appearance (20 disposals and nine tackles) as did Brisbane's Charlie Mullins who had a night out against the Blues with 23 disposals, eight marks and a goal.

The side also featured a number of familiar faces, including Eagle Ella Roberts who had a game-high 27 disposals, six contested marks and 11 tackles against the Power.

Melbourne captain Kate Hore returned to the midfield for the Dees in a best on ground performance against the Giants where the three-time All-Australian has 27 disposals, 12 clearances and six inside 50s.

Finally, Bombers star Maddy Prespakis was named on the half forward flank following her two-goals, 13 contested possessions and nine clearances against the Suns.

Kate Hore in action during the round six match between Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park in week six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

North Melbourne vice-captain Jasmine Garner is still yet to be named in the starting line-up, having been named on the interchange bench for the fourth time this season. Also named on the interchange was Power ruck Matilda Scholz who had 23 hitouts, 15 disposals and six tackles.

Unlucky to miss this week was Fremantle's Mim Strom (38 hitouts, seven clearances and 11 contested possessions), Ash Riddell (477m gained, 26 disposals and a goal) and Crows' mid Anne Hatchard (24 disposals, 13 contested possessions).

FB: Jenna Richardson, Sarah Allan

HB: Bre Koenen, Meara Girvan, Maeve Chaplin

C: Sofia Hurley, Kate Hore, Charlie Mullins

HF: Ellie McKenzie, Ella Roberts, Maddy Prespakis

FF: Gemma Houghton, Paris McCarthy

Foll: Lucy Wales, Ebony Marinoff, Eliza West

Int: Jasmine Garner, Georgia Nanscawen, Laura Gardiner, Matilda Scholz, Aisling McCarthy

Unlucky: Mim Strom, Ash Riddell, Anne Hatchard