Who are the players we should be thinking about ahead of week seven of the AFLW Fantasy season?

Georgie Prespakis in action during Geelong's clash against Sydney in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINAL week of the compressed fixture is upon us!

Now that we have arrived at W7 of the AFLW Fantasy season, coaches can rest safe in the knowledge that the weeks of super early games and manic trade planning before Tuesday night games are so close to being a thing of the past.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

We cannot get complacent though, because even if more than 65 per cent of all coaches will be enjoying the ability to put their captain's armband on Ebony Marinoff fresh off a very relaxed 172 points against St Kilda last week, there are still a whole stack of players to consider and to cover for their injury. In terms of injuries, popular rookie M5 Mattea Breed sadly injured her ankle against Gold Coast in the middle of her DGW, and mid-priced FWD Issy Huntington has been rested for Tuesday night's game against St Kilda.

As for the best performers from week six, it would be remiss of us to not mention the herculean efforts of Mim Strom, managing to score 124 and 101 in her DGW to combine for 225 points, thus making her the second highest scorer for any week this season (behind only Ash Riddell). Outside of the aforementioned Marinoff, two young stars of the comp turned in some epic performances. We saw Ella Roberts dominate Port Adelaide en route to a 116 (including a whopping 11 marks), and Fantasy coaches likely reveled in the titanic effort from Tyanna Smith, scoring 127 points against the Crows, thereby rocketing her up the ranks for those coaches looking to target a midfielder on the W7 DGW.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Here is a breakdown of when each of the remaining teams will have their double game week.

W7: Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, St Kilda

Top five price rises

1. Georgia Clarke (DEF, $624,000): +$176,000

2. Charlotte Mullins (FWD, $773,000): +$172,000

3. Kate Darby (RUC, $739,000): +$154,000

4. Rhiannon Watt (RUC, $607,000): +$145,000

5. Jacqui Dupuy (FWD, $663,000): +$142,000

Charlotte Mullins marks during the AFLW Round six match between Carlton and Brisbane at IKON Park, October 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Top five price falls

1. Bonnie Toogood (FWD, $733,000): -$311,000

2. Nina Morrison (MID, $1,081,000): -$169,000

3. Danielle Ponter (FWD, $622,000): -$163,000

4. Mikayla Bowen (MID, $848,000): -$159,000

5. Kristy Stratton (MID, $450,000): -$158,000

Week seven 'double game' targets

Ebony Marinoff (MID, $1,815,000)

Is she the most expensive player in the game? Yes. Is she $425,000 more expensive than the next best player, Ash Riddell? Also, yes. It doesn't matter. Marinoff is having the greatest Fantasy season of all-time, currently averaging an incredible 148 points. With the double game this week, her average alone would net you nearly 600 points as your captain and simply put, you have to have her in your team if you don't want to be left behind the rest of the competition.

Ebony Marinoff runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sinead Goldrick (DEF, $942,000)

Goldrick's move to the midfield this season has bumped her into the top echelon of defenders, currently the third highest averaging at 73.8. Her scoring has been incredibly reliable this year, with four scores between 70 and 75 and a ceiling score of 104 on top of that. If you can't quite reach Goldrick, her teammate Maeve Chaplin (DEF, $800,000) is also on a good run of form this past month and should benefit from the tough fixture this double round.

Caitlin Gould (FWD, $782,000)

Despite a tough couple of match-ups for the Crows in recent weeks, Gould has managed to continue her high scoring as the focal point inside 50. With some easier match-ups on the AFLW ladder ahead, Gould could be the pick of the forwards this week – against the Dees last week, similar key forward Georgia Garnett posted a season-high 80. And in the same game, the injury-hit Demons played the undersized Alyssa Bannan as their target and she scored her second highest score of the season.

Other targets

Gab Pound (DEF, $802,000)

The Blues defence has been crumbling under pressure recently, but one who has stood up well is Pound. With injuries to experienced players around her, Pound has become the key distributor out of the back half. Her season-high 91 against the Power included 20 kicks! With a terrific fixture for defenders in the last four weeks this season, Pound can match it with the best despite the lower price tag.

Ella Roberts (MID, $1,336,000)

Outside of Marinoff (who is in a class of her own), this young superstar lays claim to being the form player of the competition. In her last three, Roberts has scored 116 against Port, 115 against GWS and 117 against Brisbane in an incredible showcase of her talent. She has also found different ways to score, with double-digit marks in some games and multiple goals in others. With a low ownership at just 7.25 per cent, Roberts could be a unique play to separate yourself from the pack late in the season.

Ella Roberts fends off Cheyenne Hammond during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Lucy Wales (RUC, $1,151,000)

We knew that Wales would pop after a tough early fixture, but what we have seen since week four has been extraordinary. Three scores over 100 since has helped Lucy climb into the $1M club as the second highest scoring ruck in the competition, and a kind fixture to finish the season means she may not be done yet. Whether it's accumulating disposals around the ground, a healthy tackling appetite or a season-high hitouts against Mim Strom, Wales can pull together massive games to lead your team to the top.

Sell

Katie Brennan (FWD, $692,000)

This message goes out to the 17 per cent of coaches who held onto KB after she came into W6 under an injury cloud: it's time to trade her out. With a season-low score (35) and time on ground (72), the writing is on the wall for Brennan. She has a chequered injury history, and the Tigers will want their captain and key forward fighting fit for a finals campaign, so the risk of in-game rest shoots right up. Flip her up to Chelsea Randall, or sideways to a Ponter/Garnett.

Ella Heads (DEF, $760,000)

Trade out someone who just scored a 66 and a 64 in their double game week, and had a 96 the week prior? You might think it's mad, but this call to sell Heads comes down to her role. While that 96 against the Bulldogs looks great, coach Scott Gowans was vocal in his distaste for the gameplan against the Dogs. That distaste resulted in Heads spending most of her W6 games playing on the wing where she seriously struggled to score, taking a handy goal from a free kick against Essendon, and a third quarter in defence against Geelong, to save what was looking like two sub-40 scores. Bank the cash made, and look to upgrade.

Ella Heads during Sydney's match against Richmond in Wk3 of the 2024 AFLW season. Picture: AFL Photos

Lisa Steane (DEF, $694,000)

Ctrl-C, Ctrl-V the Ella Heads analysis for Steane. As the most traded in player last week, Steane likely caused much agony to those new coaches who were forced to watch a 23 and a 53 for a player who'd scored 94 the week before. Similarly relegated to a very defensive wing role, and with the daunting North looming on the horizon, Steane can be traded.

Georgie Prespakis (MID, $865,000)

Another popular trade in from last week, Prespakis didn't look quite right in her DGW. Outside of a white hot first quarter and a half against Fremantle, the running power and tackling pressure were not up to her standards of season prior, even if she was still able to accumulate the ball. Sydney also made it extremely clear that they too do not believe that Prespakis is in good form, as they decided to have Tanya Kennedy tag Nina Morrison (even more telling when you consider that Sydney was the first team to send a tag at GPres last season). If you were looking to bring in another W7 midfielder, a sideway of Prespakis is more than acceptable.

Top rookies

Double game rookies:

Alyssia Pisano (FWD, $397,000)

Ryleigh Wotherspoon (MID, $358,000)

Browdee Mowbray (FWD, $367,000)

Claire Ransom (MID, $332,000)

Denby Taylor (DEF, $383,000)

Alyssia Pisano celebrates a win during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Best of the rest:

Taya Oliver (DEF, $359,000)

Amber Schutte (DEF, $383,000)

Paris McCarthy (MID, $433,000)

Tunisha Kikoak (RUC, $300,000)

Chloe Adams (MID, $437,000)

Captains' corner

This week's captain pick is the easiest of the season, as the Supreme Leader of Captains' Corner Ebony Marinoff returns to reclaim her crown. For those searching for a VC choice, there are a host of players who are midfield targets this week who play in the first match-up (Lambert, Smith, Parker) who are all capable of 110 in the event that such a score is necessary.

No.1: Ebony Marinoff (vs. CAR & RIC)

No.2: Anne Hatchard (vs. CAR & RIC)

No.3: Jaimee Lambert (vs. GWS & MEL)

No.4: Tyanna Smith (vs. GWS & MEL)

No.5: Alyce Parker (vs. STK & ADE)

Other options to consider: Zarlie Goldsworthy (vs. STK & ADE), Bec Beeson (vs. STK & ADE) Eliza McNamara (vs. ADE & GWS), Kate Hore (vs. ADE & GWS)

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.