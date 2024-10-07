The coaches' votes are in for week six of the 2024 season

Ash Riddell kicks a goal during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne gun Ash Riddell has retained a narrow lead atop the leaderboard for the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award as two stars closed in.

Riddell polled another eight votes in North's win over the Western Bulldogs to move onto 53 overall.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Teammate Jas Garner took home a perfect 10 and is just three votes adrift overall.

Adelaide star Ebony Marinoff is just one vote behind Riddell after polling 10 in the Crows' narrow win over St Kilda.

Aisling McCarthy, Eliza West, Kate Hore and Ellie McKenzie were the other players to poll 10 votes in week six.

Geelong v Fremantle

10 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)

8 Mim Strom (FRE)

5 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)

3 Hayley Miller (FRE)

3 Gabby O'Sullivan (FRE)

1 Rachel Kearns (GEEL)

Previous Next 10:54 AFLW full post-match, R6: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after week six’s match against Fremantle

03:03 AFLW full post-match, W6: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after week six’s match against Geelong

10:12 AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Cats and Dockers clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:19 AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Fremantle The Cats and Dockers clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:43 All’s well that ends Friswell Zali Friswell nearly makes a meal of it streaming into an open goal but manages to get off a crafty dribbler just in the nick of time

00:42 Verrier’s very sweet finish from the pocket Sarah Verrier delivers a quality goal from a tight angle as the Dockers start to get on top

00:34 Kikoak kickstarts her side to turn the tide Tunisha Kikoak lands a ripper while being swung in a tackle to finally get the Dockers going in the second term

00:45 Mighty Moloney finally gets her moment After landing three behinds to start the contest, Aishling Moloney is eventually rewarded for her persistence by snaring the opening goal

00:33 Cruel Cats blow as debutant hurts shoulder Geelong young gun Bryde O’Rourke has her first game brought to a premature end after injuring her shoulder in a tackle

Hawthorn v Gold Coast

10 Eliza West (HAW)

8 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

5 Mattea Breed (HAW)

3 Jenna Richardson (HAW)

2 Lucy Single (GCFC)

2 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

Previous Next 10:05 AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Hawks and Suns clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

07:27 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week six’s match against Gold Coast

04:04 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week six’s match against Hawthorn

04:09 AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Gold Coast The Hawks and Suns clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

1:19:49 AFLW Match Replay: Hawthorn v Gold Coast The Hawks and the Suns clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:34 Wonderful West puts tricks on show with dazzling blow Eliza West applies a superb smother and produces a momentous major in traffic

00:32 Super Single brings the heat in mighty moment Lucy Single threads a huge major from distance after being rewarded for a strong tackle

00:39 Boundary beauty brings Gilroy joy as Hawks get reward Aileen Gilroy slots a cool curling major from the angle to extend Hawthorn's margin

01:00 McDonagh's double play gets Hawks up and away Aine McDonagh's super assist sets up Mikayla Williamson's first major before threading a classy finish just moments later

00:32 Sweet Dupuy strike gets Suns cooking early Jacqui Dupuy takes a lovely leading mark and drills the opening major with a superb hit

Essendon v Sydney

9 Sofia Hurley (SYD)

6 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

6 Brooke Walker (ESS)

5 Amy Gaylor (ESS)

3 Tanya Kennedy (SYD)

1 Paige Scott (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:46 Pumped-up Prespakis celebrates with passion Madison Prespakis shows plenty of emotion after nailing an absolute ripper

08:36 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after week six’s match against Sydney

04:36 AFLW Highlights: Essendon v Sydney The Bombers and Swans clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

09:15 AFLW Mini-Match: Essendon v Sydney Extended highlights of the Bombers and Swans clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:39 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after week six’s match against Essendon

04:09 AFLW last two mins: Swans’ comeback falls just short against Bombers The thrilling final moments between Essendon and Sydney in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 McEvoy strikes it pure to set up grandstand finish Lucy McEvoy shows plenty of class with a brilliant finish from distance to bring Sydney right back

00:42 Swans strike back through Privitelli pearler Rebecca Privitelli gets on the end of some brilliant ball movement before snapping it to perfection

00:48 Bomber’s brave grab leads to Essendon’s opener Paige Scott shows plenty of courage going back with the flight before kicking truly

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

10 Kate Hore (MELB)

6 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)

4 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

4 Maeve Chaplin (MELB)

3 Alyce Parker (GWS)

2 Madison Brazendale (GWS)

1 Alyssa Bannan (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:15 AFLW Mini-Match: Melbourne v GWS Extended highlights of the Demons and Giants clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:26 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after week six’s match against GWS

05:43 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after week six’s match against Melbourne

05:20 AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v GWS The Demons and Giants clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:45 Fitzsimon’s final say caps off Demons' fine day Megan Fitzsimon locks up the win for her team with this cracking goal

00:34 Is Beeson in hot water for this dumping tackle? Rebecca Beeson’s tackle on Kate Hore may receive scrutiny from the MRO upon review

00:38 No way, Mowbray: Giant’s double delight Brodee Mowbray drills consecutive goals in the third quarter to get GWS within three goals of the Demons

00:45 Pisano demonstrates precision with perfect pearler Alyssia Pisano slots a sweet banana on the run while under pressure from her opponent

00:42 Bannan's beauty delivers flying start Alyssa Bannan snaps a wonderful goal from the boundary line to give Melbourne the first goal of the game

Adelaide v St Kilda

10 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

7 Tyanna Smith (STK)

6 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

3 Madison Newman (ADEL)

2 Grace Kelly (STK)

2 Sarah Allan (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 12:33 AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Crows and Saints clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:09 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after week six’s match against St Kilda

03:15 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after week six’s match against Adelaide

04:41 AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v St Kilda The Crows and Saints clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:22 AFLW last two mins: Crows hold off gallant Saints’ surge The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and St Kilda in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:21 Randall’s instant reply keeps Crows in front Chelsea Randall puts this goal through right on the siren to put her side back in front

00:42 Silky Anderson squares it up J’Noemi Anderson nails this sensational goal deep in the third term

00:39 Gould’s major keeps Crows rolling Caitlin Gould ends this brilliant team play with a goal midway through the second term

00:36 Munyard’s insane GOTY contender Hannah Munyard nails this sensational goal to get her Crows on the board

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

3 Tess Craven (NMFC)

3 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)

3 Sarah Wright (NMFC)

2 Kim Rennie (NMFC)

1 Maggie Gorham (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

07:48 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week six’s match against Western Bulldogs

04:53 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week six’s match against Nth Melbourne

04:08 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs The Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:32 Horrendous conditions can't stop Garner Jas Garner threads her first major with elite composure amidst heavy rain

00:42 Surging Roos run it all the way for King beauty Emma King flushes it perfectly after North Melbourne's slick attack from full back

00:39 Ice-cool Martin a ripping Roos start Niamh Martin finds space and curls through the opening major with class

Richmond v Collingwood

10 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)

7 Monique Conti (RICH)

6 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)

3 Kate Dempsey (RICH)

2 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

1 Jodie Hicks (RICH)

1 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:03 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after week six’s match against Richmond

10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Tigers and Magpies clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:13 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after week six’s match against Collingwood

04:24 AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Collingwood The Tigers and Magpies clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 Sheerin swoops and shoots birthday beauty Eilish Sheerin drills a cracking crumbing major on her 32nd birthday and her teammates surround her

00:32 Greiser's sweet strike a memorable moment Caitlin Greiser threads a superb major in her 50th career game and her teammates celebrate

00:34 Flash freeze: Lightning scares halt match Players and officials head to the rooms at Punt Road due to lightning

00:37 Luke lunges high as amazing story continues Tamara Luke nails her maiden Richmond major after coming out of retirement in August

00:34 Big McKenzie moment ignites and delights Ellie McKenzie threads the opening major and her first since 2022 from a silky Charley Ryan assist

West Coast v Port Adelaide

9 Matilda Scholz (PORT)

9 Ella Roberts (WCE)

3 Isabella Lewis (WCE)

3 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)

3 Justine Mules-Robinson (PORT)

2 Caitlin Wendland (PORT)

1 Charlotte Thomas (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:15 AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Eagles and Power clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

08:20 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after week six’s match against Port Adelaide

05:48 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week six’s match against West Coast

06:01 AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Port Adelaide The Eagles and Power clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:37 Roux rocks home crowd with first in new colours Roxanne Roux brings out a big celebration after nailing her first for West Coast with a thumping kick

00:50 Bend the Mules: Power’s pocket pearler Justine Mules-Robinson dazzles with a stunning finish as Port Adelaide continues to enjoy the momentum

00:38 Houghton activates Power with electric boundary finish Gemma Houghton conjures an absolute ripper from a tough angle to earn her side’s first goal

01:32 Ridiculous Roberts produces epic quarter to remember Ella Roberts delivers an astonishing first term with a remarkable six marks to go alongside a goal and an assist

00:59 Don’t argue with Ella: Eagles run with Roberts Ella Roberts fends off her opponent with strength before kickstarting an exciting team dash

Carlton v Brisbane

8 Charlotte Mullins (BL)

6 Breanna Koenen (BL)

5 Tahlia Hickie (BL)

4 Catherine Svarc (BL)

3 Ally Anderson (BL)

2 Sophie Conway (BL)

2 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:28 AFLW Mini-Match: Carlton v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Blues and Lions clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:24 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after week six’s match against Brisbane

05:22 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after week six’s match against Carlton

04:28 AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Brisbane The Blues and Lions clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 Moody lifts mood as Blues break through Bre Moody reels in a strong mark and converts truly to notch Carlton’s first goal of the game

00:28 Dakota dazzler as demolition continues Brisbane’s relentless run carries through after half-time with a super effort from Dakota Davidson

00:42 Hampson hammers home ripper as Lions start to feast Ellie Hampson piles on more pain for the Blues with a stunning strike from distance

00:37 Lurking Lion opens the Dawes Belle Dawes kickstarts the contest with a quality first goal

Gold Coast v Essendon

9 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

8 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

5 Meara Girvan (GCFC)

4 Stephanie Wales (ESS)

2 Georgia Clarke (ESS)

1 Lucy Single (GCFC)

1 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:36 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after week six’s match against Gold Coast

10:28 AFLW Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Essendon Extended highlights of the Suns and Bombers clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:14 AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Essendon The Suns and Bombers clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:31 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week six’s match against Essendon

00:33 Prespakis a class above with magical finish Madison Prespakis shows her full range of skills with a brilliant dribbling finish

00:30 Dupuy delivers gold with towering grab Gold Coast hits back with a strong mark from Jacqui Dupuy before kicking truly

00:38 Clean Clarke brings the early spark Amber Clarke shows poise and class to kick a brilliant goal out of the contest

Sydney v Geelong

5 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)

5 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

5 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

4 Julia Crockett-Grills (GEEL)

4 Jacqueline Parry (GEEL)

3 Sofia Hurley (SYD)

2 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

2 Paris McCarthy (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:01 AFLW Mini-Match: Sydney v Geelong Extended highlights of the Swans and Cats clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:54 AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Geelong The Swans and Cats clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

07:26 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after week six’s match against Geelong

05:02 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after week six’s match against Sydney

02:38 AFLW last two mins: Swans fall just short again as Cats hold on The thrilling final moments between Sydney and Geelong in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:33 Heroic Hamilton slots unbelievable major Alexia Hamilton gathers the ball from a ruck contest and snaps a brilliant goal

00:39 Privitelli soars skyward with spectacular mark Rebecca Privitelli grabs an awesome mark and plays on quickly to snap a sweet goal

00:48 McCarthy's electrifying treble ignites Swans Paris McCarthy drills three majors during the second quarter including consecutive goals in under a minute

00:42 Crockett-Grills nails first blow for Cats Julia Crockett-Grills slots the opening goal of the game to give Geelong an early lead

Fremantle v Hawthorn

8 Lucy Wales (HAW)

7 Eliza West (HAW)

5 Emily Bates (HAW)

3 Gabby Newton (FRE)

3 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)

3 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)

1 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:34 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week six’s match against Fremantle

03:45 AFLW full post-match, WK6: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after week six’s match against Hawthorn

10:12 AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Dockers and Hawks clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:12 AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Hawthorn The Dockers and Hawks clash in week six of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:41 Vukic all but seals victory with first AFLW goal Jess Vukic slots her maiden major in the big league at a crucial time as the Hawks look home

00:43 Lally’s lovely left comes up big for Dockers Orlagh Lally curls one around the corner to inch Fremantle one step closer in the final term

00:46 Ebony’s electric dribbler in traffic lifts home side Ebony Antonio winds back the clock with this crafty effort in front of goal

00:45 Double injury blow hits Hawthorn hard The Hawks endure a brutal first term with Laura Stone hurting her ankle and Mackenzie Eardley requiring a stretcher after an off-the-ball incident

00:34 Hawks hit back with brilliant Bodey burst Greta Bodey cleverly soccers the footy forward and gets on the end of a handball to slot a ripper

LEADERBOARD

53 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

52 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

50 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

45 Ally Anderson (BL)

43 Monique Conti (RICH)

43 Ella Roberts (WCE)

40 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

40 Eliza West (HAW)

38 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)

36 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

31 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)

31 Mim Strom (FRE)

30 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

27 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

27 Sophie Conway (BL)

27 Sofia Hurley (SYD)

27 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

24 Mia King (NMFC)

24 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

21 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)

21 Alison Drennan (WCE)