NORTH Melbourne gun Ash Riddell has retained a narrow lead atop the leaderboard for the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award as two stars closed in.
Riddell polled another eight votes in North's win over the Western Bulldogs to move onto 53 overall.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD
Teammate Jas Garner took home a perfect 10 and is just three votes adrift overall.
Adelaide star Ebony Marinoff is just one vote behind Riddell after polling 10 in the Crows' narrow win over St Kilda.
Aisling McCarthy, Eliza West, Kate Hore and Ellie McKenzie were the other players to poll 10 votes in week six.
Geelong v Fremantle
10 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)
8 Mim Strom (FRE)
5 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)
3 Hayley Miller (FRE)
3 Gabby O'Sullivan (FRE)
1 Rachel Kearns (GEEL)
Hawthorn v Gold Coast
10 Eliza West (HAW)
8 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
5 Mattea Breed (HAW)
3 Jenna Richardson (HAW)
2 Lucy Single (GCFC)
2 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)
Essendon v Sydney
9 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
6 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
6 Brooke Walker (ESS)
5 Amy Gaylor (ESS)
3 Tanya Kennedy (SYD)
1 Paige Scott (ESS)
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney
10 Kate Hore (MELB)
6 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)
4 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
4 Maeve Chaplin (MELB)
3 Alyce Parker (GWS)
2 Madison Brazendale (GWS)
1 Alyssa Bannan (MELB)
Adelaide v St Kilda
10 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
7 Tyanna Smith (STK)
6 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
3 Madison Newman (ADEL)
2 Grace Kelly (STK)
2 Sarah Allan (ADEL)
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
3 Tess Craven (NMFC)
3 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)
3 Sarah Wright (NMFC)
2 Kim Rennie (NMFC)
1 Maggie Gorham (WB)
Richmond v Collingwood
10 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
7 Monique Conti (RICH)
6 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)
3 Kate Dempsey (RICH)
2 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
1 Jodie Hicks (RICH)
1 Sarah Rowe (COLL)
West Coast v Port Adelaide
9 Matilda Scholz (PORT)
9 Ella Roberts (WCE)
3 Isabella Lewis (WCE)
3 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)
3 Justine Mules-Robinson (PORT)
2 Caitlin Wendland (PORT)
1 Charlotte Thomas (WCE)
Carlton v Brisbane
8 Charlotte Mullins (BL)
6 Breanna Koenen (BL)
5 Tahlia Hickie (BL)
4 Catherine Svarc (BL)
3 Ally Anderson (BL)
2 Sophie Conway (BL)
2 Keeley Sherar (CARL)
Gold Coast v Essendon
9 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
8 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
5 Meara Girvan (GCFC)
4 Stephanie Wales (ESS)
2 Georgia Clarke (ESS)
1 Lucy Single (GCFC)
1 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
Sydney v Geelong
5 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)
5 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
5 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
4 Julia Crockett-Grills (GEEL)
4 Jacqueline Parry (GEEL)
3 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
2 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)
2 Paris McCarthy (SYD)
Fremantle v Hawthorn
8 Lucy Wales (HAW)
7 Eliza West (HAW)
5 Emily Bates (HAW)
3 Gabby Newton (FRE)
3 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)
3 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)
1 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)
LEADERBOARD
53 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
52 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
50 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
45 Ally Anderson (BL)
43 Monique Conti (RICH)
43 Ella Roberts (WCE)
40 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
40 Eliza West (HAW)
38 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
36 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
31 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)
31 Mim Strom (FRE)
30 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
27 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
27 Sophie Conway (BL)
27 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
27 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
24 Mia King (NMFC)
24 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
21 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)
21 Alison Drennan (WCE)