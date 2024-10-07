Ash Riddell kicks a goal during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne gun Ash Riddell has retained a narrow lead atop the leaderboard for the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award as two stars closed in.

Riddell polled another eight votes in North's win over the Western Bulldogs to move onto 53 overall.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Teammate Jas Garner took home a perfect 10 and is just three votes adrift overall.

Adelaide star Ebony Marinoff is just one vote behind Riddell after polling 10 in the Crows' narrow win over St Kilda.

Aisling McCarthy, Eliza West, Kate Hore and Ellie McKenzie were the other players to poll 10 votes in week six.

CTTG: Power growing in strength, gritty Hawks, Roos dominant in wet

Power shut down Daisy's Eagles, Hawks resilient despite injuries, who's catching the Roos? The Credit to the Girls crew dissect last week's biggest AFLW questions and more

Geelong v Fremantle

10 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)
8 Mim Strom (FRE)
5 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)
3 Hayley Miller (FRE)
3 Gabby O'Sullivan (FRE)
1 Rachel Kearns (GEEL)

Hawthorn v Gold Coast

10 Eliza West (HAW)
8 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
5 Mattea Breed (HAW)
3 Jenna Richardson (HAW)
2 Lucy Single (GCFC)
2 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

Essendon v Sydney

9 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
6 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
6 Brooke Walker (ESS)
5 Amy Gaylor (ESS)
3 Tanya Kennedy (SYD)
1 Paige Scott (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

10 Kate Hore (MELB)
6 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)
4 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
4 Maeve Chaplin (MELB)
3 Alyce Parker (GWS)
2 Madison Brazendale (GWS)
1 Alyssa Bannan (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Adelaide v St Kilda

10 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
7 Tyanna Smith (STK)
6 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
3 Madison Newman (ADEL)
2 Grace Kelly (STK)
2 Sarah Allan (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
3 Tess Craven (NMFC)
3 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)
3 Sarah Wright (NMFC)
2 Kim Rennie (NMFC)
1 Maggie Gorham (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Richmond v Collingwood

10 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
7 Monique Conti (RICH)
6 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)
3 Kate Dempsey (RICH)
2 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
1 Jodie Hicks (RICH)
1 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

West Coast v Port Adelaide

9 Matilda Scholz (PORT)
9 Ella Roberts (WCE)
3 Isabella Lewis (WCE)
3 Abbey Dowrick (PORT)
3 Justine Mules-Robinson (PORT)
2 Caitlin Wendland (PORT)
1 Charlotte Thomas (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Carlton v Brisbane

8 Charlotte Mullins (BL)
6 Breanna Koenen (BL)
5 Tahlia Hickie (BL)
4 Catherine Svarc (BL)
3 Ally Anderson (BL)
2 Sophie Conway (BL)
2 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Gold Coast v Essendon

9 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
8 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
5 Meara Girvan (GCFC)
4 Stephanie Wales (ESS)
2 Georgia Clarke (ESS)
1 Lucy Single (GCFC)
1 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Sydney v Geelong

5 Rebecca Webster (GEEL)
5 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
5 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
4 Julia Crockett-Grills (GEEL)
4 Jacqueline Parry (GEEL)
3 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
2 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)
2 Paris McCarthy (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

Fremantle v Hawthorn

8 Lucy Wales (HAW)
7 Eliza West (HAW)
5 Emily Bates (HAW)
3 Gabby Newton (FRE)
3 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)
3 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)
1 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

LEADERBOARD

53 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
52 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
50 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
45 Ally Anderson (BL)
43 Monique Conti (RICH)
43 Ella Roberts (WCE)
40 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
40 Eliza West (HAW)
38 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
36 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
31 Aisling McCarthy (FRE)
31 Mim Strom (FRE)
30 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
27 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
27 Sophie Conway (BL)
27 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
27 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
24 Mia King (NMFC)
24 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
21 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)
21 Alison Drennan (WCE)