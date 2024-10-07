Alex Neal-Bullen celebrates a goal during the R22 match between Melbourne and Port Adelaide at the MCG on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has landed forward Alex Neal-Bullen after agreeing a trade with Melbourne on Monday.

As flagged on AFL.com.au's Gettable last month, the Crows have sent pick No.28 to the Demons in exchange for Neal-Bullen.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

That pick had originally been Adelaide's, but landed at the Dees as part of the Shane McAdam trade last year.

It was announced in August that Neal-Bullen, a 2021 premiership player with Melbourne, was seeking a trade home to South Australia.

🚨 First trade is done 🚨



As expected Melbourne premiership player Alex Neal-Bullen has been traded to Adelaide in exchange for pick 28.



The 176-gamer Neal-Bullen joins free agent Isaac Cumming in heading to Adelaide, with Giant James Peatling to come. @traderadio @AFLcomau pic.twitter.com/391ZPOolUY — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 7, 2024

Neal-Bullen was an important part of the Dees' side, playing 176 games for the club after being drafted in 2014.

Adelaide has already landed Isaac Cumming as an unrestricted free agent from Greater Western Sydney while another Giant, James Peatling, has requested a trade to West Lakes.

"Alex is a quality player and person who will add an enormous amount to our club," Crows list manager Justin Reid said.

"He is durable, classy with the ball and provides fantastic pressure as evidenced by him leading Melbourne for tackles this season.

"Having experienced a premiership, he knows what success looks like and will bring valuable leadership both on and off the field for us.

"We're always excited to bring South Australians back home and we welcome Alex and his family to the club."