John Worsfold is unveiled as West Coast's Head of Football in October, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has bolstered its off-field support around new coach Andrew McQualter with the appointment of premiership hero John Worsfold as its new head of football.

Worsfold, who has been a pivotal figure in three of the Eagles' four premierships, has returned to the club in a full-time role after more than a decade to work across the AFL, AFLW and WAFL programs.

In a significant appointment that addresses multiple off-field areas, the 2006 premiership coach will oversee coaching structure and development, performance and culture.

The 56-year-old's return to the club comes after nearly four years working as general manager of people and culture for mining and earthmoving equipment company Emeco Group.

"We are excited to see John rejoin the club in a role which we believe will be significant across our football programs," chief executive Don Pyke said.

"His coaching and football experience will provide vital assistance, leadership and support for our AFL, AFLW and WAFL teams.

"We have a fresh and exciting group of leaders within our football programs and the opportunity to add someone with John’s experience is significant as we move towards future success."

Worsfold captained the Eagles to premierships in 1992 and 1994 during a 209-game playing career and led the club to its 2006 flag as coach before parting ways in 2013 after 12 seasons in charge.

The Eagles' club champion award is named in honour of the tough defender, who moved on to coach Essendon for five years between 2016-2020 in the wake of the Bombers' supplements scandal.

Don Pyke and John Worsfold ahead of the match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Worsfold will start with the Eagles early next month in a role in a role that will complement existing football managers Gavin Bell (AFL), Michelle Cowan (AFLW) and Steve Trewhella (WAFL).

"I am excited to be back at the West Coast Eagles as the club strives to progress into the next era of on-field success across all competitions," Worsfold said.

"I have been fortunate to learn a lot in my time and role at Emeco Group that has added to my AFL leadership experience. It will be an exciting period to work with some outstanding leaders across all competitions."