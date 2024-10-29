Jaidyn Stephenson has retired after seven seasons across Collingwood and North Melbourne

Jaidyn Stephenson in action during the match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne forward and former Rising Star winner Jaidyn Stephenson has confirmed his shock retirement from the AFL at the age of 25.

Stephenson, pick No.6 in the 2017 draft, played 54 games for Collingwood, including the 2018 Grand Final, and was the AFL's Rising Star in his debut season.

He moved to the Kangaroos at the end of 2020 as part of the Magpies' salary cap dump, which also saw Adam Treloar and Tom Phillips depart the club.

Stephenson played a further 68 games for the Roos in four seasons, including 12 this year. He finishes his career with 130 goals from 122 games.

Stephenson, who was contracted until the end of 2025, said he'd simply lost the passion to play the game professionally.

Collingwood's Jaidyn Stephenson pumps his fist. Picture: AFL Photos

"It became clear as this season finished that I wasn't as passionate about football as I once was," Stephenson said.

"I loved the friendships the game brings, but having thought things through during the post-season break, I know I'm ready to see what life's about away from AFL footy.

"I've been fortunate to play at North Melbourne and Collingwood, clubs with long and proud histories. I want to thank the coaches, staff, volunteers and fans for their support and I wish my old teammates well."

In a statement, North Melbourne did not disclose the details of Stephenson's contract situation now he's decided to step away.

"We appreciate that Jaidyn has made this decision in his best interests and that he is keen to explore other things in his life," Roos footy boss Todd Viney said.

The Kangaroos celebrate a Jaidyn Stephenson goal. Picture: AFL Photos

"We thank Jaidyn, parents Darren and Raquel and the Stephenson family for their contribution to the club over the past four years."

Stephenson burst onto the scene in his debut season, earning a Rising Star nomination in just his fourth game after kicking five goals against Adelaide.

He won the award at the end of a stellar debut season, which included two goals in the first quarter of the Grand Final that the Magpies lost narrowly to West Coast.

Stephenson also courted controversy during his short career.

Jaidyn Stephenson handballs during North Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

In 2019, he was banned for 12 matches - the remainder of that year's home and away season — and fined $20,000 after he was found to have placed bets in three separate matches in which he played.

Stephenson, who self-reported the bets, labelled his actions "incredibly stupid".

In 2021, he was hospitalised after fracturing his hip performing a mountain bike trick at his home while drinking with friends.