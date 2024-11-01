Melbourne player Joel Smith has been sanctioned under the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code after testing positive in August 2023

Joel Smith in action for Melbourne against Collingwood in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JOEL Smith's AFL career is effectively over after the Melbourne player was suspended for four years and three months for anti-doping rule violations relating to cocaine use and trafficking.

The AFL announced the ban on Friday afternoon after a lengthy Sport Integrity Australia investigation that ran for more than a year.

Smith's suspension relates to five rule violations:

A positive match-day test for cocaine after Melbourne v Hawthorn on August 20, 2023

Trafficking or attempted trafficking of cocaine on and/or between April 12, 2020 and September 7, 2020

Trafficking or attempted trafficking of cocaine on and/or between July 28 and July 30, 2022

Trafficking or attempted trafficking of cocaine on and/or between September 5 and September 10, 2022

Possession of cocaine on September 9, 2022

Smith, the son of former Melbourne and North Melbourne forward Shaun, has been provisionally suspended since October 9, 2023 after he returned a positive in-competition test for cocaine following the Demons' round 23 win over Hawthorn on August 20 in the same year.

Joel Smith during Melbourne's win over Hawthorn in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Taking into account his provisional suspension, Smith cannot play in any World Anti-Doping Authority-compliant competition until January 9, 2028. He can return to training in November 2027.

It means that Smith, who played 42 games across six seasons at Melbourne, cannot play football at any level until early 2028, when he would be almost 32.

He kicked a career-high three goals in his most recent game for Melbourne, the losing semi-final against Carlton in September 2023.

Joel Smith after Melbourne's loss to Carlton in the 2023 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon welcomed the ban handed to Smith.

"The outcome in this matter, in which Joel Smith has been suspended for more than four years, reflects the seriousness with which the AFL treats breaches of the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code and is a salutary lesson for any player using illicit substances that are prohibited under the WADA Code," Mr Dillon said.



"The use of performance enhancing substances is strictly prohibited in Australian Football and the AFL will continue to work with Sport Integrity Australia to identify and prosecute the use of such substances In-Competition and other conduct prohibited by the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code."



"The AFL does not in any way condone the use of illicit drugs. If a player chooses to use illicit drugs, the potential consequences are substantial, including risks to health and safety and of losing the privilege of playing professional football, as has occurred here."

Smith is currently out of contract at the Demons, having concluded his most recent two-year deal this season.