Joel Smith will step away from Melbourne's football program as the AFL and Sport Integrity Australia investigate his positive test

Joel Smith in action for Melbourne against Collingwood in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Joel Smith has tested positive for cocaine.

The versatile tall has been provisionally suspended from the Demons' football program while Sport Integrity Australia, with the support of the AFL, investigates the circumstances of his positive test.

A sample provided by Smith after the Demons' win over Hawthorn in round 23 returned a positive result for cocaine.

He was notified last week of the positive result, along with the AFL.

Under the AFL's Anti-Doping Code, any player who tests positive to a substance of abuse, and can prove that their use of the substance was both out of competition and unrelated to sport performance, faces a three-month ban.

Cocaine is listed as a substance of abuse, rather than a specified substance, under the World Anti-Doping Authority code.

The maximum penalty for the intentional use of a non-specified substance under the AFL's Anti-Doping Code is a four-year ban.

Joel Smith (right) celebrates a goal during Melbourne's win over Hawthorn in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Smith enjoyed his best season at AFL level in 2023, playing 14 games as a versatile tall in attack and defence. He kicked 11 goals, including three in the narrow semi-final loss to Carlton.

He has played 42 senior games across eight seasons at AFL level. The 27-year-old is the son of former Melbourne and North Melbourne high-flyer Shaun Smith.

The Demons acknowledged Smith's positive test in a statement released on Monday.

"As this matter is being investigated by Sport Integrity Australia, the Melbourne Football Club is unable to make any further comment at this time," the statement read.

"The club will continue to support Joel throughout the process and ensure our supporters are informed further when we are authorised to do so."