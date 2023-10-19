The AFL confirms that a mandatory provisional suspension (which is effective immediately) has been imposed on Melbourne FC player Joel Smith following notification to him by Sport Integrity Australia of an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) and a potential violation of the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code (Code).

It is asserted that a sample provided by Smith during an In-Competition doping control test on 20 August 2023 returned an AAF for the presence of Cocaine and its metabolite Benzoylecgonine being a Prohibited Substance under the Code.



Smith was tested after the Round 23 Melbourne vs Hawthorn game on Sunday August 20, 2023 and was notified by Sport Integrity Australia last week in relation to the finding. The AFL was made aware of the test results at the same time.



The matter is now progressing in accordance with the Code, initially involving further investigation by Sport Integrity Australia supported by the AFL.



In the interim Smith will not be part of Melbourne’s football program.



The AFL is unable to make any further comment at this time.