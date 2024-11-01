The AFL confirms that Joel Smith of the Melbourne Football Club has received a four year and three-month period of ineligibility in connection with five Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) under the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code

Smith’s suspension has been agreed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) and the AFL with Joel Smith.

Under the terms of the suspension, Smith is prohibited from participating in any sports that have adopted a World Anti-Doping Code compliant anti-doping policy until 9 January 2028, although he may return to training from November 2027.

In effect, this outcome means that Smith is prohibited from playing at any level of Australian Football until early 2028.

The Anti-Doping Rule Violations that the suspension relates to are as follows:

Presence of Cocaine and its metabolite, Benzoylecgonine detected in a sample provided by Mr Smith during an In-Competition doping control test on 20 August 2023, following a match between Melbourne and Hawthorn at the MCG;

Trafficking and/or Attempted Trafficking of Cocaine on and/or between 28 July 2022 and 30 July 2022;

Trafficking and/or Attempted Trafficking of Cocaine on and/or between 5 September 2022 and 10 September 2022;

Trafficking and/or Attempted Trafficking of Cocaine on and/or between 12 April 2020 and 7 September 2020; and

Possession of Cocaine on 9 September 2022.

Under strict confidentiality provisions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Code and the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code, the AFL and other parties were unable to make any public comment in relation to this matter until today, noting that time runs on the period of ineligibility from the date that Smith’s provisional suspension was imposed on 9 October 2023.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon welcomed the outcome by which a very substantial suspension has been imposed on Smith and the matter has effectively concluded after a lengthy investigation and consideration.

“The outcome in this matter, in which Joel Smith has been suspended for more than four years, reflects the seriousness with which the AFL treats breaches of the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code and is a salutary lesson for any player using illicit substances that are prohibited under the WADA Code”, Mr Dillon said.

“The use of performance enhancing substances is strictly prohibited in Australian Football and the AFL will continue to work with Sport Integrity Australia to identify and prosecute the use of such substances In-Competition and other conduct prohibited by the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code”.

“The AFL does not in any way condone the use of illicit drugs. If a player chooses to use illicit drugs, the potential consequences are substantial, including risks to health and safety and of losing the privilege of playing professional football, as has occurred here.”