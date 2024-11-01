Ireland has claimed the men's and women's titles at the 2024 Euro Cup

The Ireland women's team provides a guard of honour for the Ireland men's team at the 2024 Euro Cup. Picture: AFL Europe

IRELAND has done the double at AFL Europe's 2024 Euro Cup, claiming the men's and women's titles at the tournament held in Kiel, Germany last month.

The Irish men's team went through the tournament undefeated, downing Wales in the semi-final before accounting for fellow undefeated side Northern Ireland in the final, 38-28.

>> FULL 2024 AFL EURO CUP RESULTS HERE

Ireland's men's team celebrates their win in the 2024 Euro Cup. Picture: AFL Europe

Ireland's women were similarly dominant, going through the group stage without a loss before a 93-0 thrashing of Germany in the semi-final.

The final against England was a much tighter affair, with the Irish women prevailing 22-15 to take the glory.

Ireland's women's team celebrates their win in the 2024 Euro Cup. Picture: AFL Europe

Now in its 13th edition since beginning in 2010, the tournament featured 14 countries, with 14 men's team and eight women's teams competing in 2024.

The games are played with nine a side, mirroring the numbers needed for Europe's dominant football code, soccer.

A Wales supporter in front of the Welsh team's huddle during the 2024 Euro Cup. Picture: AFL Europe

Ireland has been one of the dominant nations, winning four of the 13 men's titles that have been contested, and seven of the nine women's trophies.

Other countries to have claimed victory include England (four men's titles, two women's), Denmark (three men's) and Croatia (two men's).

The next Euro Cup will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 2025.

2024 Euro Cup Teams of the Tournament

MEN

Tomislav Cvetko (Croatia), Piotr Petrusha (Poland), Fraser Smith (Scotland), Buster Sund (Sweden), Owain Rylan (Wales), Rikard Claassen (Austria), Robert Scutella (Switzerland), Shir Maran (Israel), Thomas Page (Denmark), Florian Brulle (Germany), Yohan Thierry (France), Willem Van Denderen (Netherlands), Jack Loughran (Northern Ireland), Cormac Byrne (Northern Ireland), Connor Power (Ireland), Owen O'Sullivan (Ireland).

WOMEN

Ivana Cvitkovic (Croatia), Weronika Janowska (Poland), Natalia Shotstack (Poland), Ebba Nilsson (Sweden), Natalie Bright (Scotland), Melissa Wilson (Scotland), Aoife McCormack (Northern Ireland), Theresa Kresse (Germany), Romy Minko (Germany), Iona Williams (England), Nene McInerney (England), Tara Barratt (England), Maria Quirke (Ireland), Amanda Brosnan (Ireland), Dani Downey (Ireland).

A Sweden player is tackled during a 2024 Euro Cup game against Croatia. Picture: AFL Europe