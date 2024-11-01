AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner this AFLW season

IT'S THE final round of the AFLW home and away season, and there's plenty on the line not only for the competing teams but for AFL.com.au's expert tipsters.

Broadcaster and reporter Sarah Olle heads into the final round with a one-point lead, but with Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting snapping at her heels, her lead isn't safe.

Three tipsters have backed Geelong to continue its run of defeating top teams, while Lucy Watkin and Nat Edwards are tipping Carlton to spoil Essendon's chance to make finals.

Check out our experts' tips below

SARAH OLLE

Kuwarna - 11 points

Narrm

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Yartapuulti

Walyalup

Last week: 7

Total: 66

Cumulative margin difference: 167

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - six points

Narrm

Waalitj Marawar

North Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Yartapuulti

Walyalup

Last week: 8

Total: 65

Cumulative margin difference: 158

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 10 points

Narrm

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Yartapuulti

Walyalup

Last week: 8

Total: 65

Cumulative margin difference: 166

GEMMA BASTIANI

Kuwarna - five points

Narrm

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Yartapuulti

Walyalup

Last week: 8

Total: 63

Cumulative margin difference: 117

LUCY WATKIN

Geelong - six points

Narrm

Waalitj Marawar

North Melbourne

Carlton

Brisbane

Richmond

Yartapuulti

Walyalup

Last week: 6

Total: 62

Cumulative margin difference: 161

SARAH BLACK



Kuwarna - 17 points

Narrm

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Yartapuulti

Walyalup

Last week: 6

Total: 61

Cumulative margin difference: 118

DYLAN BOLCH

Kuwarna - 10 points

Narrm

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Yartapuulti

Walyalup

Last week: 8

Total: 62

Cumulative margin difference: 173

BONNIE TOOGOOD

Kuwarna - 17 points

Narrm

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Brisbane

Richmond

Yartapuulti

Walyalup

Last week: 7

Total: 61

Cumulative margin difference: 163

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Kuwarna - 15 points

Narrm

Sydney

North Melbourne

Essendon

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Yartapuulti

Walyalup

Last week: 7

Total: 59

Cumulative margin difference: 166

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Kuwarna - 16 points

Narrm

Waalitj Marawar

North Melbourne

Essendon

Brisbane

Richmond

Yartapuulti

Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7

Total: 57

Cumulative margin difference: 148

TOTALS

Geelong 3-7 Kuwarna

Narrm 10-0 Collingwood

Sydney 7-3 Waalitj Marawar

North Melbourne 10-0 Gold Coast

Carlton 2-8 Essendon

Euro-Yroke 0-10 Brisbane

Richmond 3-7 Hawthorn

Yartapuulti 10-0 Greater Western Sydney

Waylalup 9-1 Western Bulldogs