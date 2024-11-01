IT'S THE final round of the AFLW home and away season, and there's plenty on the line not only for the competing teams but for AFL.com.au's expert tipsters.
Broadcaster and reporter Sarah Olle heads into the final round with a one-point lead, but with Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting snapping at her heels, her lead isn't safe.
Three tipsters have backed Geelong to continue its run of defeating top teams, while Lucy Watkin and Nat Edwards are tipping Carlton to spoil Essendon's chance to make finals.
Check out our experts' tips below, and be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2024.
SARAH OLLE
Kuwarna - 11 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup
Last week: 7
Total: 66
Cumulative margin difference: 167
NAT EDWARDS
Geelong - six points
Narrm
Waalitj Marawar
North Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup
Last week: 8
Total: 65
Cumulative margin difference: 158
MICHAEL WHITING
Geelong - 10 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup
Last week: 8
Total: 65
Cumulative margin difference: 166
GEMMA BASTIANI
Kuwarna - five points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup
Last week: 8
Total: 63
Cumulative margin difference: 117
LUCY WATKIN
Geelong - six points
Narrm
Waalitj Marawar
North Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Yartapuulti
Walyalup
Last week: 6
Total: 62
Cumulative margin difference: 161
SARAH BLACK
Kuwarna - 17 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup
Last week: 6
Total: 61
Cumulative margin difference: 118
DYLAN BOLCH
Kuwarna - 10 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup
Last week: 8
Total: 62
Cumulative margin difference: 173
BONNIE TOOGOOD
Kuwarna - 17 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Richmond
Yartapuulti
Walyalup
Last week: 7
Total: 61
Cumulative margin difference: 163
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Kuwarna - 15 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup
Last week: 7
Total: 59
Cumulative margin difference: 166
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Kuwarna - 16 points
Narrm
Waalitj Marawar
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Richmond
Yartapuulti
Western Bulldogs
Last week: 7
Total: 57
Cumulative margin difference: 148
TOTALS
Geelong 3-7 Kuwarna
Narrm 10-0 Collingwood
Sydney 7-3 Waalitj Marawar
North Melbourne 10-0 Gold Coast
Carlton 2-8 Essendon
Euro-Yroke 0-10 Brisbane
Richmond 3-7 Hawthorn
Yartapuulti 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Waylalup 9-1 Western Bulldogs