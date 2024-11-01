Register to play AFLW Tipping in 2024

IT'S THE final round of the AFLW home and away season, and there's plenty on the line not only for the competing teams but for AFL.com.au's expert tipsters.

Broadcaster and reporter Sarah Olle heads into the final round with a one-point lead, but with Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting snapping at her heels, her lead isn't safe.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2024

Three tipsters have backed Geelong to continue its run of defeating top teams, while Lucy Watkin and Nat Edwards are tipping Carlton to spoil Essendon's chance to make finals.

Check out our experts' tips below, and be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2024.

SARAH OLLE

Kuwarna - 11 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup

Last week: 7
Total: 66
Cumulative margin difference: 167

NAT EDWARDS

Geelong - six points
Narrm
Waalitj Marawar
North Melbourne 
Carlton
Brisbane
Hawthorn 
Yartapuulti
Walyalup

Last week: 8
Total: 65
Cumulative margin difference: 158

MICHAEL WHITING

Geelong - 10 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup

Last week: 8
Total: 65
Cumulative margin difference: 166

GEMMA BASTIANI

Kuwarna - five points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup

Last week: 8
Total: 63
Cumulative margin difference: 117

LUCY WATKIN

Geelong - six points
Narrm
Waalitj Marawar
North Melbourne
Carlton
Brisbane
Richmond
Yartapuulti
Walyalup

Last week: 6
Total: 62
Cumulative margin difference: 161

SARAH BLACK

Kuwarna - 17 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup

Last week: 6
Total: 61
Cumulative margin difference: 118

DYLAN BOLCH

Kuwarna - 10 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Yartapuulti
Walyalup

Last week: 8
Total: 62
Cumulative margin difference: 173

BONNIE TOOGOOD

Kuwarna - 17 points
Narrm
Sydney
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Richmond
Yartapuulti
Walyalup

Last week: 7
Total: 61
Cumulative margin difference: 163

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Kuwarna - 15 points
Narrm
Sydney 
North Melbourne 
Essendon 
Brisbane 
Hawthorn 
Yartapuulti
Walyalup

Last week: 7
Total: 59
Cumulative margin difference: 166

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Kuwarna - 16 points
Narrm
Waalitj Marawar
North Melbourne
Essendon
Brisbane
Richmond
Yartapuulti
Western Bulldogs

Last week: 7
Total: 57
Cumulative margin difference: 148

TOTALS

Geelong 3-7 Kuwarna
Narrm 10-0 Collingwood
Sydney 7-3 Waalitj Marawar
North Melbourne 10-0 Gold Coast
Carlton 2-8 Essendon
Euro-Yroke 0-10 Brisbane
Richmond 3-7 Hawthorn
Yartapuulti 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Waylalup 9-1 Western Bulldogs