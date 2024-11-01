This year's AFLW Indigenous Round honouree, Mary Dunn has played a key role in the development of women's football in the Tiwi Islands

This year's AFLW Indigenous Round honouree Mary Dunn and Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood during the round nine clash between the Bombers and Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

MEETING Mary Dunn, you're struck by the energy and determination she exudes.

The Anjilunga Lorulla woman is the 2024 AFLW Indigenous Round honouree, recognised "for her devotion to the development of women's football in the Tiwi Islands".

The TIFL women's competition has only been around for two seasons, but already has seven teams (with eight in the men's competition), with the premiership cup named after Dunn, who often fills in the gaps in umpiring and officiating when required.

The Tiwi Islands only has a population of around 2,300 people, with more than a third playing in the TIFL across the men's and women's divisions.

"I'm the eighth child of 12, and I think I was pretty much the tomboy of the family, because I was born in the middle of all my brothers," Dunn said with a grin.

"Sports was a big part of my upbringing as well. Footy was always around, it's a really passionate sport.

Learn More 03:36

"I've always been trying to get it started, not only me, but there were a lot of other women before me. There was a lot of support behind it, it was just the funding and organising and making it achievable."

The mother of six daughters was also instrumental in introducing a women's Tiwi Bombers representative side to the NTFL in 2022, streamlining the playing process for top players from Tiwi, who were previously scattered across other sides based on the mainland.

"It's harder for the girls to rise, especially in Indigenous communities. It was frowned upon, we've got a cultural obligation as well," Dunn said.

"Footy's not only been a big change in our community, it's also made our females and the younger generation of females coming up – they see there's more to life. I reckon it makes them a bit stronger, [as] also, chronic illness is a big part of our Indigenous life.

2024 Indigenous Round Honouree Mary Dunn presenting the Mary Dunn Cup to the 2023 Tiwi Islands Football League Women's Premiers Muluwurri Magpies (December 2023). Picture: Patch Clapp/AFLNT Media

"And it gives them pride to say, 'You know what? I'm going to do this, and I'm going to achieve this'.

"Our little community life, that's not the end of you. You don't have to settle for that. There's a broader community out there [where] you can show the talent and skills you have.

"Especially as an Indigenous woman, coming from a small community – if you've got the passion and the will, and you're determined to do this, you will get there."