Jack Sinclair poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ARE DEFENDERS the new premiums to build your AFL Fantasy Draft team around?

Over the last two seasons, eight and six players averaged more than 100 with defender status, compared to three in each of the two seasons prior.

We can bank on the top end bringing plenty of points.

St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera topped the table with an average of 110.8. Whether it was off half-back or in the midfield role he was worked into, he was able to post big numbers. Lachie Whitfield doesn't know any different than racking up points in the backline while Connor Rozee moved behind the ball that saw a boost to his scoring.

It won't be a surprise to see the trio off the board in the first round on draft day this year.

There will be some value late in drafts when looking at defenders.

With 55 players who averaged more than 70 last season compared to just 32 forwards, you will still be able to get some solid players in the later rounds.

Just outside of the top 30 are Essendon pair Andrew McGrath and Jordan Ridley, who could be 80-plus averaging players, as well as the dependable Callum Wilkie and potential bolter Josh Weddle.

Warnie's top 30 defenders

Rank

Player

Club

2025
AVG

2025
GMS

1

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

STK

110.8

23

2

Lachie Whitfield

GWS

105.2

22

3

Connor Rozee (MID)

PTA

104.1

21

4

Jack Sinclair

STK

100.7

23

5

Lachie Ash

GWS

100.1

23

6

Dayne Zorko

BRL

101.5

23

7

Josh Daicos

COL

94.2

23

8

Colby McKercher

NTH

78.5

23

9

Jordan Clark

FRE

90.2

23

10

Bailey Dale

WBD

92

23

11

Christian Salem

MEL

93

23

12

Nic Newman

CAR

0

0

13

Karl Amon

HAW

88.6

22

14

Rory Laird

ADE

92.6

20

15

Callum Mills

SYD

90

12

16

Miles Bergman

PTA

78.3

19

17

Jaspa Fletcher

BRL

83

23

18

Sam Banks

RIC

79.2

22

19

Tom McCarthy

WCE

83.5

10

20

Archie Roberts

ESS

85.9

23

21

Mason Redman

ESS

85.8

19

22

John Noble

GCS

90.9

23

23

Caleb Daniel

NTH

85

23

24

Jayden Short

RIC

87

15

25

Nick Blakey

SYD

85

23

26

Trent Rivers

MEL

82.4

23

27

Tom Stewart

GEE

80.5

18

28

James Sicily

HAW

79.1

20

29

Luke Ryan

FRE

81.9

23

30

Darcy Wilmot

BRL

79.6

23

