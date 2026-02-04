ARE DEFENDERS the new premiums to build your AFL Fantasy Draft team around?
Over the last two seasons, eight and six players averaged more than 100 with defender status, compared to three in each of the two seasons prior.
We can bank on the top end bringing plenty of points.
St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera topped the table with an average of 110.8. Whether it was off half-back or in the midfield role he was worked into, he was able to post big numbers. Lachie Whitfield doesn't know any different than racking up points in the backline while Connor Rozee moved behind the ball that saw a boost to his scoring.
It won't be a surprise to see the trio off the board in the first round on draft day this year.
There will be some value late in drafts when looking at defenders.
With 55 players who averaged more than 70 last season compared to just 32 forwards, you will still be able to get some solid players in the later rounds.
Just outside of the top 30 are Essendon pair Andrew McGrath and Jordan Ridley, who could be 80-plus averaging players, as well as the dependable Callum Wilkie and potential bolter Josh Weddle.
Warnie's top 30 defenders
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
2025
|
2025
|
1
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
STK
|
110.8
|
23
|
2
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
GWS
|
105.2
|
22
|
3
|
Connor Rozee (MID)
|
PTA
|
104.1
|
21
|
4
|
Jack Sinclair
|
STK
|
100.7
|
23
|
5
|
Lachie Ash
|
GWS
|
100.1
|
23
|
6
|
Dayne Zorko
|
BRL
|
101.5
|
23
|
7
|
Josh Daicos
|
COL
|
94.2
|
23
|
8
|
Colby McKercher
|
NTH
|
78.5
|
23
|
9
|
Jordan Clark
|
FRE
|
90.2
|
23
|
10
|
Bailey Dale
|
WBD
|
92
|
23
|
11
|
Christian Salem
|
MEL
|
93
|
23
|
12
|
Nic Newman
|
CAR
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
Karl Amon
|
HAW
|
88.6
|
22
|
14
|
Rory Laird
|
ADE
|
92.6
|
20
|
15
|
Callum Mills
|
SYD
|
90
|
12
|
16
|
Miles Bergman
|
PTA
|
78.3
|
19
|
17
|
Jaspa Fletcher
|
BRL
|
83
|
23
|
18
|
Sam Banks
|
RIC
|
79.2
|
22
|
19
|
Tom McCarthy
|
WCE
|
83.5
|
10
|
20
|
Archie Roberts
|
ESS
|
85.9
|
23
|
21
|
Mason Redman
|
ESS
|
85.8
|
19
|
22
|
John Noble
|
GCS
|
90.9
|
23
|
23
|
Caleb Daniel
|
NTH
|
85
|
23
|
24
|
Jayden Short
|
RIC
|
87
|
15
|
25
|
Nick Blakey
|
SYD
|
85
|
23
|
26
|
Trent Rivers
|
MEL
|
82.4
|
23
|
27
|
Tom Stewart
|
GEE
|
80.5
|
18
|
28
|
James Sicily
|
HAW
|
79.1
|
20
|
29
|
Luke Ryan
|
FRE
|
81.9
|
23
|
30
|
Darcy Wilmot
|
BRL
|
79.6
|
23
