Jack Sinclair poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ARE DEFENDERS the new premiums to build your AFL Fantasy Draft team around?

Over the last two seasons, eight and six players averaged more than 100 with defender status, compared to three in each of the two seasons prior.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

We can bank on the top end bringing plenty of points.

St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera topped the table with an average of 110.8. Whether it was off half-back or in the midfield role he was worked into, he was able to post big numbers. Lachie Whitfield doesn't know any different than racking up points in the backline while Connor Rozee moved behind the ball that saw a boost to his scoring.

It won't be a surprise to see the trio off the board in the first round on draft day this year.

There will be some value late in drafts when looking at defenders.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

With 55 players who averaged more than 70 last season compared to just 32 forwards, you will still be able to get some solid players in the later rounds.

Just outside of the top 30 are Essendon pair Andrew McGrath and Jordan Ridley, who could be 80-plus averaging players, as well as the dependable Callum Wilkie and potential bolter Josh Weddle.

>>The Traders' Draft Kit will be out soon, featuring deep rankings for each position, stats, tips, a mock draft and plenty more.

Warnie's top 30 defenders

Rank Player Club 2025

AVG 2025

GMS 1 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK 110.8 23 2 Lachie Whitfield GWS 105.2 22 3 Connor Rozee (MID) PTA 104.1 21 4 Jack Sinclair STK 100.7 23 5 Lachie Ash GWS 100.1 23 6 Dayne Zorko BRL 101.5 23 7 Josh Daicos COL 94.2 23 8 Colby McKercher NTH 78.5 23 9 Jordan Clark FRE 90.2 23 10 Bailey Dale WBD 92 23 11 Christian Salem MEL 93 23 12 Nic Newman CAR 0 0 13 Karl Amon HAW 88.6 22 14 Rory Laird ADE 92.6 20 15 Callum Mills SYD 90 12 16 Miles Bergman PTA 78.3 19 17 Jaspa Fletcher BRL 83 23 18 Sam Banks RIC 79.2 22 19 Tom McCarthy WCE 83.5 10 20 Archie Roberts ESS 85.9 23 21 Mason Redman ESS 85.8 19 22 John Noble GCS 90.9 23 23 Caleb Daniel NTH 85 23 24 Jayden Short RIC 87 15 25 Nick Blakey SYD 85 23 26 Trent Rivers MEL 82.4 23 27 Tom Stewart GEE 80.5 18 28 James Sicily HAW 79.1 20 29 Luke Ryan FRE 81.9 23 30 Darcy Wilmot BRL 79.6 23

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.