The Blues have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of the start of the season

Nick Haynes during the match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Nick Haynes and midfielder Matt Cottrell will miss the start of the season.

Haynes (ankle) and Cottrell (knee) had arthroscopes on Wednesday after dealing with soreness in recent weeks.

The Blues said the move "allows them to recover fully, with their availability to play to be assessed following the club's bye in round two".

It means Haynes and Cottrell will miss the season-opener against Sydney, and the round one meeting with Richmond.

In his first season at Carlton, Haynes, 33, played 23 games in 2025, while Cottrell was limited to just six games last year.

Carlton is aiming to bounce back from a disappointing season as it finished 11th with a 9-14 record.