The number of million-dollar AFL players doubled in 2025, with two players earning $1.6m-plus

Zak Butters, Isaac Heeney and Marcus Bontempelli. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE NUMBER of million-dollar players exploded last year, more than doubling from 2024 to see 58 players paid more than $1 million.

There were 25 players in the elite $1 million bracket of earners in 2024 but with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement kicking in, clubs splashed their cash and 58 players reached seven-figure salaries last season.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL TPP SUMMARY BELOW

For the first time, there were two players who were paid $1.6 million, with 22 players earning more than $1.2 million, more than double the 10 players in the same pay category in 2024.

The extraordinary number of high earners sees clubs' expectations for an average of three million-dollar players per club by the end of this CBA in 2027 already exceeded, with the view now that within two years every club will have five million-dollar players on average on their list.

The likes of former Dees pair Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver, Collingwood matchwinner Nick Daicos, Sydney guns Isaac Heeney and Errol Gulden, Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage, Port Adelaide duo Zak Butters and Connor Rozee, Bulldogs stars Marcus Bontempelli and Aaron Naughton and Giants pair Lachie Whitfield and Josh Kelly were among the million-dollar players last year.

Marcus Bontempelli during the Western Bulldogs' match against Gold Coast in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's Tom Lynch was one of the highest earners after back-ending his free agency deal when joining the Tigers, with these figures just what a player was paid last year and not the average amount of their contract, meaning clubs could move around their salary cap options.

Of the 58 million-dollar players, the figures provided to clubs showed only one didn't play at all last season, a player in the $1.4-1.6 million pay bracket. That is expected to be St Kilda's spearhead Max King as he battled ongoing knee issues, and came after he signed a massive extension in 2024 which allowed the Saints to front-end his deal.

In 2025 the average payment for a listed player was $505,961, which was up 10.2 per cent from $459,173 in 2024.

That figure will again rise for the 2026 salaries, as will the top-end paid to players given St Kilda's blockbuster contracts for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Carlton free agent Tom De Koning will kick in this year.

1990-2025 Summary of AFL Listed Player Earnings

$ 1990* 2000* 2010* 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 $0-$200,000 538 456 229 151 136 128 117 107 $200,001-$400,000 - 102 249 238 235 202 207 187 $400,001-$600,000 - 8 54 177 166 171 169 163 $600,001-$800,000 - 2 10 71 71 96 111 94 $800,001-$1,000,000 - - 6 13 39 44 39 54 $1,000,001-$1,200,000 - - - 2 9 11 15 36 $1,200,001-$1,400,000 - - - 3 3 6 5 16 $1,400,001-$1,600,000 - - - - - 1 5 4 $1,600,001+ - - - - - 1 - 2 TOTAL 538 568 548 655 659 660 668 663

* 1990-2010 figures only include players who played a senior game

2010-2025 AFL total player earnings

Year Gross player

payments ($) Average gross

earnings ($) 2010 136,698,418 226,165 2011 153,699,344 237,388 2012 173,717,042 251,559 2013 181,560,623 265,179 2014 188,944,174 283,029 2015 200,199,169 302,104 2016 204,305,032 309,208 2017 231,354,739 352,470 2018 240,417,657 362,471 2019 242,345,042 363,430 2020 170,043,949 259,651 2021 233,853,380 372,224 2022 257,574,937 406,105 2023 280,862,089 441,464 2024 296,300,000 459,173 2025 327,652,493 505,961

* All figures related to Primary Listed Players