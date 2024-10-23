Essendon has made another list change in the wake of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Jayden Davey at Essendon training in July 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON forward Jayden Davey has been delisted after two seasons at the Bombers without making his AFL debut.

Davey, the son of 100-game Bombers forward Alwyn, was drafted under the father-son rule in 2022 and spent the following season recovering from an ACL injury.

He played 18 VFL games in 2024 and kicked 17 goals, but did not crack a senior game. His twin brother, Alwyn jnr, has played 20 games for the Bombers and kicked nine goals.

Essendon list manager Matt Rosa thanked Davey for his contribution to the club.

"Jayden has worked incredibly hard over the past two years to recover from his ACL injury and get himself back to playing football," Rosa said.

"We thank him for his commitment and contribution to the club. Jayden will always be an Essendon person, and we wish him all the best moving forward."