Richmond has made three further list changes ahead of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft

Noah Cumberland during Richmond's match against Melbourne in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has delisted forwards Noah Cumberland and Matthew Coulthard as an off-season of change continues at Punt Road.

The Tigers have also cut category B rookie Mate Colina but have committed to re-listing the untried 211cm ruck.

Mate Colina at Richmond training on May 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Cumberland, 23, leaves the Tigers after playing 25 games in five years at the club, including a 2020 season that was wiped out by a serious knee injury.

His best year came in 2022, when he made his AFL debut and kicked 19 goals from nine games, including a five-goal haul against Brisbane.

However, opportunities dried up under new coach Adem Yze and he played just seven games for six goals in 2024 despite the Tigers' lengthy injury list.

Coulthard, also 23, played six games in 18 months at the club after being selected with pick No.4 in the 2024 mid-season rookie draft.

Matthew Coulthard during the match between Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tigers list manager Blair Hartley thanked Cumberland and Coulthard for their efforts in yellow and black.

"Both Noah and Matthew moved interstate to join Richmond and put their best foot forward during their time at the Club," he said.

"We thank Noah for his hard work and efforts across the past five years with us, and Matthew for his contribution across the last 18 months."

Richmond holds eight of the first 24 picks at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, which will be held on November 20-21.