Alix Tauru with Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable. Picture: AFL Photos

POTENTIAL top-10 pick Alix Tauru is this week's Gettable guest.

Tauru gives us an insight into his incredible rise as one of this season's biggest draft bolters following a standout campaign at both ends of the ground for Gippsland Power and Vic Country.

He talks us through his 'Flying Viking' nickname and whether he thinks it will stick, his Scandinavian roots, being interviewed by 17 clubs at the Draft Combine, and whether he enjoys playing forward or back better.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also look through all of the latest on the draft, including the most recent Phantom Form Guide and who could be the big risers among the top 30.

They also look at who could be in Carlton's sights at pick No.3, whether Adelaide goes with the local South Australian prospect Sid Draper at pick No.4, and if Richmond could potentially trade up with its suite of early selections.

