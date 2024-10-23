Versatile backman won't be offered a contract with the premiers in 2025

Jaxon Prior in action during Brisbane's clash with Hawthorn in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has farewelled defender Jaxon Prior, while mid-season draftee Darcy Craven and defender Darragh Joyce have been delisted but the Lions have vowed to re-select them through the rookie draft.

Prior, taken by the Lions with pick No.59 in the 2019 draft, debuted early in the 2020 season and went on to play 39 games across his five seasons at the club.

The 23-year-old from Western Australia was a versatile member of the Lions' defence, playing both as a small and tall intercept defender.

Lions footy manager Danny Daly said it was a "tough decision" to farewell Prior.

"Jaxon showed encouraging development since being drafted and played a role in our success at AFL and VFL level," Daly said.

"He played strong patches of football this season, however, given the cut-throat nature of professional sport we need to make tough decisions with list spots.

"We would like to thank Jaxon, his partner Bronte and his family for their contribution to the Brisbane Lions for the past five seasons."

Prior is the third Lion to be delisted this off-season, joining ruckman Kalin Lane and Academy product Carter Michael.

Meanwhile Irish defender Joyce, who played six games in 2024, and untried small forward Craven will both be picked up by the Lions in November's rookie draft.