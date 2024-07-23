Premiership forward calls time on his career after suffering a new injury in the VFL at the weekend

Sam Reid ahead of Sydney's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY premiership player Sam Reid has announced his retirement, after suffering an injury setback in the VFL.

Reid had been getting closer to a return to AFL action but an injury over the weekend has ended his campaign.

The 32-year-old informed teammates on Tuesday morning he was retiring effective immediately.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

The 2012 premiership winner has not played at AFL level since the Swans' 2022 Grand Final loss to Geelong.

He ends his career as a 181-gamer with the club, having made his senior debut in 2010 and played 22 games in the club's premiership season two years later, when he kicked a goal from 13 disposals against Hawthorn in the Grand Final. He kicked a career-best 31 goals that year.

Sam Reid celebrates a goal during Sydney's win over Hawthorn in the 2012 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury setbacks cruelled Reid at stages but his overhead marking and versatility made him a senior regular when available under coach John Longmire.

He played on in 2024 after receiving a one-year deal at the end of last year but had injury issues at the start of this season with foot and quad problems.

More to come