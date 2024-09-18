Jamaine Jones runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast has delisted former Geelong forward Jamaine Jones, midfielder Zane Trew and untried winger Jordyn Baker as part of their off-season changes.

On the day premiership forward Jack Darling confirmed his wish to be traded to North Melbourne, the Eagles announced Jones would depart after 59 games for the club, including 11 this season.

The 25-year-old played seven games for the Cats before joining the Eagles in 2019.

Trew played six of the last seven matches of the 2024 campaign, but it hasn't been enough to secure another contract.

Zane Trew in action during the R18 match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Baker, a Next Generation Academy product, did not play a senior game in two years at the club.

"They have each made valuable contributions to the West Coast Eagles and on behalf of the club I would like to wish them every success in the future," Eagles footy boss Gavin Bell said.