Jack Darling celebrates a goal against Geelong in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast champion Jack Darling has committed to joining North Melbourne, with the Eagles premiership player officially requesting a trade to the Kangaroos.

Darling has been eyed by the Roos to add experience to the youngest team in the competition and is keen to join the club on a two-year deal.

The 298-gamer made his request official after undergoing a medical with North Melbourne this week.

The Kangaroos' fourth-round pick – No.64 – is expected to be tabled to get a Darling deal across the line. Darling has one year left on his contract with the Eagles.

North has been pushing for Darling to add important support for All-Australian forward Nick Larkey, with the 32-year-old having booted 22 goals from 21 games this season with West Coast.

He led the Eagles for forward-50 tackles this season, with the Roos looking for his pressure to add to their mix.

The Roos' pursuit has also centred around adding flexibility for Charlie Comben, who was thrown forward at stages this season but whose intercept marking in defence looks his most impactful position for North's future.

Darling will fall two games short of his 300th match at the Eagles having been dropped late in the season, but his extreme durability – he has averaged 94 per cent durability through his 14-year career – and training standards are important factors for the Roos and coach Alastair Clarkson, who has been keen to add experience to his group.

North averaged the youngest and least experienced team on the field each week throughout this season (24.3 years and 75 games), with the club also pursuing former Sydney skipper Luke Parker, who also has one year remaining on his deal at the Swans.