HAWTHORN'S pick 13 will be the centrepiece of its offer for West Coast defender Tom Barrass after the club's semi-final exit.
The Hawks' golden run to September ended with a desperate three-point loss to Port Adelaide on Friday night, seeing them finish the year in sixth position on the ladder.
That will see the Hawks enter the upcoming Continental Tyres Trade Period holding pick 13, with Eagles premiership backman Barrass having already requested a trade to play under coach Sam Mitchell.
With three years to run on his contract, the Eagles would need to agree to any deal for the 28-year-old to switch clubs.
After their first pick, Hawthorn holds pick No.30 (tied to Collingwood), 67 and 74 (tied to Sydney's finishing position) on the indicative draft order.
Greater Western Sydney's double finals defeat leave the Giants holding pick No.14.
The club is in line to gain strong compensation picks should free agents Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming depart, particularly for Perryman, who has attracted lucrative long-term offers.
The final four selections of each round of the draft will be confirmed after the preliminary finals and then Grand Final in the next two weeks.
2024 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER
ROUND ONE
1 Richmond
2 North Melbourne
3 West Coast
4 Adelaide
5 Melbourne
6 Gold Coast
7 St Kilda
8 Essendon
9 Fremantle
10 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)
11 Carlton
12 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)
13 Hawthorn
14 Greater Western Sydney
15 Brisbane
16 Geelong
17 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)
18 Sydney
19 Sydney (North Melbourne assistance package selection)
20 Gold Coast (North Melbourne assistance package selection)
ROUND TWO
21 Richmond
22 North Melbourne
23 West Coast
24 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)
25 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
26 Gold Coast
27 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
28 Essendon
29 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
30 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
31 Carlton
32 Western Bulldogs
33 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
34 Greater Western Sydney
35 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
36 Geelong
37 Port Adelaide
38 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)
ROUND THREE
39 Richmond
40 North Melbourne
41 Richmond (tied to West Coast)
42 Adelaide
43 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)
44 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)
45 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
46 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
47 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
48 Collingwood
49 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton)
50 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)
51 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
52 Greater Western Sydney
53 Brisbane
54 Geelong
55 Port Adelaide
56 Sydney
ROUND FOUR
57 Richmond
58 North Melbourne
59 West Coast
60 Adelaide
61 Melbourne
62 Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)
63 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
64 North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)
65 Carlton (tied to Fremantle)
66 Richmond (tied to Collingwood)
67 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)
68 Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)
69 Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)
70 Greater Western Sydney
71 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
72 Geelong
73 Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)
74 Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)