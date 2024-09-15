Hawthorn will take pick No.13 into the trade period

Tom Barrass handballs during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN'S pick 13 will be the centrepiece of its offer for West Coast defender Tom Barrass after the club's semi-final exit.

The Hawks' golden run to September ended with a desperate three-point loss to Port Adelaide on Friday night, seeing them finish the year in sixth position on the ladder.

That will see the Hawks enter the upcoming Continental Tyres Trade Period holding pick 13, with Eagles premiership backman Barrass having already requested a trade to play under coach Sam Mitchell.

With three years to run on his contract, the Eagles would need to agree to any deal for the 28-year-old to switch clubs.

After their first pick, Hawthorn holds pick No.30 (tied to Collingwood), 67 and 74 (tied to Sydney's finishing position) on the indicative draft order.

Greater Western Sydney's double finals defeat leave the Giants holding pick No.14.

Learn More 30:01

The club is in line to gain strong compensation picks should free agents Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming depart, particularly for Perryman, who has attracted lucrative long-term offers.

The final four selections of each round of the draft will be confirmed after the preliminary finals and then Grand Final in the next two weeks.

2024 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER

ROUND ONE

1 Richmond

2 North Melbourne

3 West Coast

4 Adelaide

5 Melbourne

6 Gold Coast

7 St Kilda

8 Essendon

9 Fremantle

10 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)

11 Carlton

12 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)

13 Hawthorn

14 Greater Western Sydney

15 Brisbane

16 Geelong

17 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)

18 Sydney

19 Sydney (North Melbourne assistance package selection)

20 Gold Coast (North Melbourne assistance package selection)

ROUND TWO

21 Richmond

22 North Melbourne

23 West Coast

24 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)

25 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)

26 Gold Coast

27 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)

28 Essendon

29 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)

30 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)

31 Carlton

32 Western Bulldogs

33 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)

34 Greater Western Sydney

35 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

36 Geelong

37 Port Adelaide

38 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)



ROUND THREE

39 Richmond

40 North Melbourne

41 Richmond (tied to West Coast)

42 Adelaide

43 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)

44 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)

45 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)

46 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)

47 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)

48 Collingwood

49 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton)

50 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)

51 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)

52 Greater Western Sydney

53 Brisbane

54 Geelong

55 Port Adelaide

56 Sydney



ROUND FOUR

57 Richmond

58 North Melbourne

59 West Coast

60 Adelaide

61 Melbourne

62 Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)

63 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)

64 North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)

65 Carlton (tied to Fremantle)

66 Richmond (tied to Collingwood)

67 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

68 Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)

69 Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)

70 Greater Western Sydney

71 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

72 Geelong

73 Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)

74 Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)