Harley Reid celebrates a goal for West Coast against Fremantle in R6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast says it is open to anything in discussions around extending Harley Reid's contract, following the gun youngster's blistering first year at the Eagles.

Reid had an enormous impact at West Coast this season after being taken at pick No.1 last year, playing 20 games and already emerging as one of the Eagles' best young players.

The teenager is contracted through until 2027 courtesy of signing an initial three-year deal as a top-20 pick, though West Coast is already plotting ways to extend Reid's tenure beyond that point.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Eagles list manager Matt Clarke said the club was in constant contact with Reid and his management group and that discussions around a new deal will remain ongoing.

"We've had discussions most of the year with Harley's management group, the Connors Sports Management guys and (player agent) Nick Gieschen," Clarke said.

"I think it sits in a really good place. We're open to doing really whatever they want to do, to be honest. It's up to us as a football club.

"Obviously, people talk about what offers he may get elsewhere or back home in Victoria, but we're really confident of actually building the right system around Harley both on and off-field to make sure that he's really comfortable that he's going to play his best footy and for his long-term future.

"I think we sit in a really good spot with that. We'll keep discussing with them what that looks like."

Reid was a standout in West Coast's best performances this season, notching significant displays in wins over Richmond (27 disposals, one goal), Fremantle (19 disposals, three goals) and Melbourne (21 disposals, two goals).

Given the hype Reid carried coming into the season following his terrific draft year, Clarke praised the way in which the youngster had been able to perform throughout his maiden campaign in an AFL system.

"(His impact) has been quite significant," Clarke said.

"He's taken the whole AFL by storm, in a way. I'm not too sure there's been a young player in my time that's come through and done what he's done. There's so much more focus from a media perspective, because it's a larger group than ever before than when a Chris Judd came through and played his first game.

"His impact is quite infectious. He's got the big smile and he loves playing the game. He crosses the white line and I reckon if you give him a footy every week, he'd love to do that every day.

"Like a lot of young fellas do, he just wants to play. But his impact has been pretty significant across the whole club."