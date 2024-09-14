Watch The Season That Was for quick-fire reviews on the big issues that your club faces heading into the off-season

Riley Beveridge and Kane Cornes host The Season That Was

AS THE dust gradually settles on the season for clubs out of the premiership race, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes our experts, too.

In The Season That Was, Kane Cornes and Riley Beveridge will run the rule over every club's campaign as they fall out of the finals, adding to the deep dives they've already done on the 10 clubs who missed September action.

From Carlton's injury crisis, Melbourne's stand-off with superstar Christian Petracca and West Coast's repeated failure to launch, to the Western Bulldogs falling short again and Adelaide's stalled development, Kane and Riley have you covered in separate episodes for every club.

