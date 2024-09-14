As she cements her place as Essendon's No.1 ruck, Steph Wales speaks to Sarah Black about the start of her career, this season and much more

Aishling Moloney and Steph Wales compete in the ruck during Geelong's practice match against Essendon on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STEPH Wales assumed the No.1 ruck mantle at Essendon at just 19 years old.

The Bombers backed the basketballer – who hadn't qualified for any under-18 talent programs, playing local footy before a year of VFLW at Casey – in the sink-or-swim position.

A role that usually requires great physical strength, her driven and analytical mind is helping the now 21-year-old blossom.

"I think back at me when I was 19, I was like, 'Damn, what was I doing sometimes?'" Wales told AFL.com.au.

"I got thrown into the deep end at the start, which was a bit scary, but now I'm really grateful for the fact that I was because I maybe wouldn't have ended up getting as big of an opportunity as the club has given me.

"I've definitely grown into it. Considering we haven't had that many rucks at the club, I've learned off the coaches, but then also just going to work on other rucks in the comp, and really delving into how they win their stoppages and hitouts."

Steph Wales and Lauren Wakfer compete in the ruck during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

A natural athlete and able to move around the ground well, Wales – fresh off a "no-brainer" four-year deal signed earlier this year – turned her attention to her strength levels, marking and ruck craft over the off-season, as well as the tail end of her nutrition degree.

She also hit the tapes, studying the work of rucks around the competition. Top of her list was twin sister Lucy, who plays at Hawthorn, given their genetic similarities.

Heading into week three, Steph was sixth for both average hitouts and hitouts-to-advantage, and averaged more marks than the five players sitting higher.

"I felt like my hitout output could have been a lot higher in my second year (last year) than my first year. So I really just went to work on techniques, and worked with our midfield coach and stuff to try implement that into my game," Wales said.

Steph Wales in action during the AFLW R1 match between Essendon and Fremantle at Windy Hill on August 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Honestly, I look at Lucy's vision quite a lot. I know I can play similarly to her, because we've got similar bodies. She's had a bit more ruck experience than me in younger levels, and she's also a bit undersized, so it's good to see how she works around that. Then it's probably the big names like (Western Bulldog) Alice Edmonds.

"In the off-season, I definitely went to work on my marking and physical presence. I'm probably a bit outsized in strength in the ruck, so not necessarily just getting stronger, but trying to use it to my advantage, and maintaining my athleticism.

"The marking work is more done out on the track, doing some craft around it. My technique needed a bit of work as to how to beat my player one-on-one, because obviously a lot of my game is spent with the ruck right there.

"Bonnie (Toogood) and 'Magic' (Sophie Alexander) have helped me out a bit, I've been doing some forwards stuff, purely because it translates nicely into my marking. Myself, Matilda Dyke and Emily Gough have gone to work on it, knowing we can get better."

Learn More 25:23

It's been a topsy-turvy start to the year for Essendon, blown off the park by Fremantle following a horror collision between Toogood and Amber Clarke, before rebounding strongly against West Coast last weekend.

The in-form St Kilda awaits on Sunday at Windy Hill.

"The sound itself (of the collision) was not OK. It was very unsettling. I think it definitely did rattle us, we're not going to shy away from that. The game didn't go our way in the end, and they probably ran over us a little at the end, but we were just glad that the two girls were OK. I guess in the moment, we all didn't really know what to do," Wales said.

"[Windy Hill] has become our fortress over the last year, it'll be really cool to see everyone down again. Obviously we didn't get the result last time, but the fans definitely help – when we kick a goal and the crowd goes up, it's just an awesome feeling and they definitely help us with the energy in the building.

"The Saints have started the season really well, which we're definitely aware of, and we don't want to shy away from the fact it's going to be a big challenge. It'll be about stopping it at the source initially, and the pressure around the ground is going to be vital, as well as being really ready for their key players like Jesse Wardlaw."