Fremantle's dominant final quarter gives it an eight-point win over Port Adelaide

Ebony Antonio celebrates a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Alberton Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has redeemed itself after an embarrassing outing last week, trumping Port Adelaide in week three by eight points at Alberton Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Despite trailing at three-quarter time, the Dockers closed the margin in the final few minutes of the match with back-to-back behinds before a goal to Hayley Miller secured the 5.7 (37) to 4.5 (29) victory.

POWER v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Miller, who finished with 18 disposals, seven clearances, and five tackles, left the field shortly after her match-sealing goal with an apparent knee injury, but said post-match it was a precautionary move.

Port Adelaide's Julia Teakle - who has emerged as the Power's stay-at-home marking forward - was at her brilliant best, kicking the opening goal of the game before spinning out of a tackle to boot her second major of the day in the third.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 03:33 AFLW full post-match, WK3: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week three’s match against Fremantle

03:24 AFLW full post-match, WK3: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after week three’s match against Port Adelaide

04:08 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle The Power and Dockers clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 Magic Miller soccers game-winner in epic race Hayley Miller chases the bouncing ball and boots it through to get her side over the line

00:41 Mulholland brings spark and heart in big moment Amy Mulholland threads a gem and pulls the jumper as the contest tightens up

00:39 Tough Teakle grits teeth with timely turner Julia Teakle spins out of a tackle and snaps a ripping second major

00:30 Veteran sneaks out back after quick attack Ebony Antonio brings Fremantle into the contest with a classy dribbler

00:32 Cracking Power pair a flying start Super snaps from Julia Teakle and Caitlin Wendland gets Port Adelaide motoring early

PORT ADELAIDE 2.2 2.3 4.5 4.5 (29)

FREMANTLE 0.1 2.2 3.4 5.7 (37)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Teakle 2, Levicki, Wendland

Fremantle: Antonio, Miller, Mulholland, O'Sullivan, Tighe

BEST

Port Adelaide: Teakle, Lamb, Moloney, Goody

Fremantle: Miller, Tighe, Strom, Lally

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Fremantle: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Richmond: Aisling McCarthy (knee soreness), replaced by Amy Mulholland



Crowd: 2,016 at Alberton Oval