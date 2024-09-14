Ebony Antonio celebrates a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Alberton Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has redeemed itself after an embarrassing outing last week, trumping Port Adelaide in week three by eight points at Alberton Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Despite trailing at three-quarter time, the Dockers closed the margin in the final few minutes of the match with back-to-back behinds before a goal to Hayley Miller secured the 5.7 (37) to 4.5 (29) victory.

POWER v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Miller, who finished with 18 disposals, seven clearances, and five tackles, left the field shortly after her match-sealing goal with an apparent knee injury, but said post-match it was a precautionary move.

Port Adelaide's Julia Teakle - who has emerged as the Power's stay-at-home marking forward - was at her brilliant best, kicking the opening goal of the game before spinning out of a tackle to boot her second major of the day in the third.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week three’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 03:24

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week three’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:08

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Magic Miller soccers game-winner in epic race

    Hayley Miller chases the bouncing ball and boots it through to get her side over the line

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Mulholland brings spark and heart in big moment

    Amy Mulholland threads a gem and pulls the jumper as the contest tightens up

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Tough Teakle grits teeth with timely turner

    Julia Teakle spins out of a tackle and snaps a ripping second major

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    Veteran sneaks out back after quick attack

    Ebony Antonio brings Fremantle into the contest with a classy dribbler

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Cracking Power pair a flying start

    Super snaps from Julia Teakle and Caitlin Wendland gets Port Adelaide motoring early

    AFLW

PORT ADELAIDE     2.2   2.3   4.5   4.5 (29)
FREMANTLE            0.1   2.2   3.4   5.7 (37)

GOALS
Port Adelaide: Teakle 2, Levicki, Wendland
Fremantle: Antonio, Miller, Mulholland, O'Sullivan, Tighe

BEST
Port Adelaide: Teakle, Lamb, Moloney, Goody
Fremantle: Miller, Tighe, Strom, Lally

INJURIES
Port Adelaide: Nil
Fremantle: Nil

LATE CHANGES
Port Adelaide: Nil
Richmond: Aisling McCarthy (knee soreness), replaced by Amy Mulholland

Crowd: 2,016 at Alberton Oval