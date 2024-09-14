FREMANTLE has redeemed itself after an embarrassing outing last week, trumping Port Adelaide in week three by eight points at Alberton Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Despite trailing at three-quarter time, the Dockers closed the margin in the final few minutes of the match with back-to-back behinds before a goal to Hayley Miller secured the 5.7 (37) to 4.5 (29) victory.
Miller, who finished with 18 disposals, seven clearances, and five tackles, left the field shortly after her match-sealing goal with an apparent knee injury, but said post-match it was a precautionary move.
Port Adelaide's Julia Teakle - who has emerged as the Power's stay-at-home marking forward - was at her brilliant best, kicking the opening goal of the game before spinning out of a tackle to boot her second major of the day in the third.
PORT ADELAIDE 2.2 2.3 4.5 4.5 (29)
FREMANTLE 0.1 2.2 3.4 5.7 (37)
GOALS
Port Adelaide: Teakle 2, Levicki, Wendland
Fremantle: Antonio, Miller, Mulholland, O'Sullivan, Tighe
BEST
Port Adelaide: Teakle, Lamb, Moloney, Goody
Fremantle: Miller, Tighe, Strom, Lally
INJURIES
Port Adelaide: Nil
Fremantle: Nil
LATE CHANGES
Port Adelaide: Nil
Richmond: Aisling McCarthy (knee soreness), replaced by Amy Mulholland
Crowd: 2,016 at Alberton Oval