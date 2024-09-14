Abbie McKay is congratulated by teammates after kicking a goal during the match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has recorded an upset win over last year's preliminary finalist Geelong with a 24-point victory in difficult weather conditions at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon.

In a game that had rain, sunshine and hail, the Blues adapted best to the conditions to record the 4.5 (29) to 0.5 (5) win.

The Blues' young midfield proved the difference, with stars Mimi Hill (29 disposals), Maddy Guerin (31) and Abbie McKay (29) not only performing their role in the centre but pushing forward and hitting the scoreboard with a goal apiece.

Guerin was her side's standout, collecting a game-high 31 disposals (including 21 contested), 586m gained, eight clearances and a goal.

The rain began to fall at the first bounce creating both slippery conditions and an arm wrestle for opposing midfields, with the only score of the opening quarter coming 15 minutes into the term when Carlton's Darcy Vescio booted a behind.

In typical form for Melbourne weather, the sun came out at the start of the second term and with the sunshine came clean disposal.

Guerin, who kicked the match-winner last week against Gold Coast, was the first to hit the scoreboard for the Blues when she slotted a set shot from 45m out just 90 seconds into the term.

Carlton co-vice-captains, Mimi Hill and Abbie McKay, quickly followed suit, with Hill scoring from a handball receive followed shortly after by McKay's goal on the run from 35m.

Geelong lifted in the final minutes of the quarter, however was unable to find the goals and entered the main break with a 17-point deficit.

Hail began to fall and the lights came at Ikon Park after half-time. The first and only goal of the second half came from Carlton recruit Tarni Brown, who kicked her first goal in her new colours.

The Cats persisted with 170cm ruck Gabbi Featherston in the final term, despite giving up a massive 15cm difference to Carlton's Jess Good.

Nina Morrison (24 disposals, seven tackles), Amy McDonald (19, nine clearances) and Rebecca Webster (23, three) continued to lift the Cats, but despite their best efforts Geelong finished the game goalless.

Guerin up for a big season

Blues midfielder Maddy Geurin has had a big couple of weeks. The 24-year-old kicked the match-winner against Gold Coast in week two, and had a career-high 31-disposals and eight clearances on Saturday against Geelong. Returning from an ACL injury in 2022, the midfield bull looks strong, powerful and in career-best form.

Where to from here for the Cats?

After making a preliminary final last year, the Cats find themselves without a win on the board three games into season nine. Admittedly, Geelong has had a tough draw so far with games against 2022 premier Melbourne and last year's runner-up North Melbourne in the opening two rounds. The Cats now sit 15th on the ladder and will take on Gold Coast, Hawthorn and Fremantle in their next three matches.

"I thought coming into the game today after Melbourne, two-point game, a draw to the Kangaroos last week, that our form was going to keep stepping in the right direction," Geelong coach Dan Lowther said post-game.

"But clearly if you don't bring the right intent to win that possession first and then how you use it, they (Carlton) really showed us how important that is."

Up next

Carlton will begin mid-week footy next week when it comes up against Richmond at Ikon Park on Thursday night, while Geelong has a seven day break and will travel up north to take on Gold Coast at People First Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

CARLTON 0.1 3.1 4.4 4.5 (29)

GEELONG 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.5 (5)

GOALS

Carlton: Guerin, Hill, McKay, Brown

Geelong: Nil

BEST

Carlton: Guerin, McKay, Sherar, Hill, Good

Geelong: Crockett-Grills, Morrison, Amy McDonald, Webster

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Geelong: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,417 at Ikon Park