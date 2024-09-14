RICHMOND captain Katie Brennan kicked three goals in a stunning first-quarter blitz to help fire her side to a 46-point thumping of Sydney on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers' red-hot pressure and slick ball-use overwhelmed their opponents early as a five-goal opening term laid the platform for the 10.8 (68) to 3.4 (22) victory in Coffs Harbour.
SWANS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats
Brennan's game-high tally of three majors was complemented by two each from Maddy Shevlin, Sarah Hosking and Mackenzie Ford.
Ellie McKenzie was best afield with a career-high 23 disposals, with Grace Egan (19 touches) and ruck Poppy Kelly (38 hitouts) also outstanding.
Montana Ham (two goals) was a shining light in attack for the Swans and Laura Gardiner worked tirelessly for a game-high 29 touches.
The Tigers' engine room and forwards were on fire early as they opened up a 30-point lead by quarter-time.
The 5.1 to 0.1 scoreline marked Richmond's second-best first quarter in their AFLW history.
Brennan had three goals from her first three kicks opposed to Alice Mitchell and snared three of the Tigers' seven marks inside-50 in the first-quarter onslaught.
Sydney finally mustered a response when Ham kept her feet in a contest and slotted her first major early in the second quarter.
The midfield battle evened up before half-time, but Richmond maintained its buffer through efficiency in attack and were not seriously threatened after the main break.
The Tigers' total of 68 points was their second-highest in AFLW history.
The result, in the first AFLW meeting between the sides, gave Richmond a 2-1 record, while Sydney (1-2) has now lost consecutive games after winning their season-opener against Collingwood.
Another ACL for luckless Swans
A week after losing co-captain Chloe Molloy to a season-ending ACL injury, the Swans confirmed pre-match defender Alana Woodward had also torn her ACL. Woodward was a late change ahead of the clash against the Tigers, with the club saying the 34-year-old reported knee soreness during Thursday night's training session. She underwent scans that confirmed she had a partial tear of her ACL. Woodward was due to return from a hand injury in the match against Richmond.
Up next
Richmond could notch up its third win of the season when it comes up against winless Carlton at Ikon Park on Thursday night, while Sydney will play cross-town rival Greater Western Sydney on Sunday afternoon at Henson Park.
SYDNEY 0.1 2.2 3.4 3.4 (22)
RICHMOND 5.1 7.1 8.3 10.8 (68)
GOALS
Sydney: Ham 2, Cooper
Richmond: Brennan 3, Ford 2, Hosking 2, Shevlin 2, Greiser
BEST
Sydney: Ham, Gardiner, McEvoy, Hurley
Richmond: McKenzie, Brennan, Egan, Kelly, Sheerin, Conti
INJURIES
Sydney: Nil
Richmond: Nil
LATE CHANGES
Sydney: Alana Woodward, replaced in the selected side by Aimee Whelan
Richmond: Nil
Crowd: TBC at C.ex Coffs International Stadium