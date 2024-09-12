From a puppy petting pen at Mission Whitten Oval to a rock-climbing wall at Brighton Homes Arena - plus a few insider tips - here's all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Western Bulldogs players huddle up during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY is back at Mission Whitten Oval this week, and the Western Bulldogs are celebrating their return in style, with a puppy petting zoo, Pancake Parlour pancakes and a local produce market.

But the fun doesn't stop at the Kennel, with plenty of delicious dining options just a stroll away in Footscray.

Check out what's on offer at every match this round, plus a few insider tips.

Author's choice: THERE'S A PUPPY PETTING ZOO AT WHITTEN OVAL. Enough said.

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval, Thursday, September 12 at 7.15pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: There's no shortage of foodie delights in Footscray, so take a wander down Barkly St and see what takes your fancy. Finish your evening at Moon Dog Wild West and ride the mechanical bull.

BULLDOGS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Pre-game: Paws 4 All puppy petting zoo, Spurling Reserve local makers pop up market (featuring homemade accessories, jewellery, dog treats, and face painters), locals raffle (featuring prizes from local venues and suppliers such as a meat tray, a fruit and veggie box, an Alfa voucher, Mona Castle voucher, Moondog), Pancake Parlour Pancake Pocket (cup of mini pancakes with various toppings), Footscray Yarraville City Brass Band playing retro songs, photo opportunity with mascots Caesar and Sunny, Mt Baller food truck (meatball subs), ALFA cafe and kiosk, ice creams, fan zone (featuring inflatables, giveaways, temporary tattoos, player faces and team posters), or pull up a pew in the Ticketmaster Terrace for the best seat in the house.

Quarter-time: Coinspot handball challenge

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Williamstown Kids dance crew performance, Footscray Yarraville City Brass Band performance

Three-quarter time: Raffle giveaway

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Western Bulldogs fans are seen during round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday, September 13 at 5.05pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Belle Dawes is a fan of both the food and the service at Claire's Wholesome Kitchen in Springfield.

LIONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Pre-game: Brion the Lion inflatable entry, rock climbing, face painting, tattoo station, Hyundai IONIQ Popcorn Activation, ICC 'We Can't Wait' tent, roving band, NAB popcorn stand, B105 deck chairs and yard games, Lion Shop marquee, Roar Espresso, Captain's Bar, coffee cart, Container Bar, XXXX Hill Bar, Youi Community BBQ, food trucks (Joy Turkish, Catch & Kiss, Little Malaysia, Motha Trucker, Ms P Ice Cream, Brazzo Boys), crowd games, player match-ups on the big screen, welcome home for Paralympians and Olympians

Quarter-time: 'Five Second Rule' quiz

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, player interview, Letter Game, fan cam

Three-quarter time: Musical beanbags, Jungle fan cam

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Brisbane players greet fans during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Sydney v Richmond at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Saturday, September 14 at 12.35pm AEST

SWANS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Lucy McEvoy runs out onto the field ahead of a Sydney match. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Saturday, September 14 at 2.35pm AEST

Sophie's local scoop: Pick up a pre-match pastry from Monforte Viennoiserie on Canning St, or pop into one of Melbourne's best pubs, the Great Northern, for a pre or post-match bevvie. For an early dinner or drinks, Marama Wine is a must.

BLUES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Pre-game: Inflatables, petting zoo, face-painter, Chair-o plane ride, arts and craft, player meet and greet

Quarter-time: TBC

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, karaoke cam

Three-quarter time: TBC

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

A general view of Ikon Park during round one, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval, Saturday, September 14 at 4.05pm ACST

Sophie's local scoop: Matilda Scholz recommends a post-game feed at the Precinct at Alberton

POWER v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Pre-game: Food trucks, DJ, Precinct Village (featuring drummers/flag-wavers, giant pear inflatable, acoustic musician, roaming face-painter, roaming Instagram frame, MG Car, Derrimut's, giveaways [including trading cards, RAA, Fruchocs, teal glowsticks, PAFC flags]), kids zone (featuring teal inflatable, handball targets, face-painters, trading card giveaway, player signings, giant AFLW heads, Bumbles the clown, colouring in, bean bags/chill zone, Coles healthy kicks, teal light-up LED furniture), Port Store slingshot giveaway, Thunda mascot entry

Quarter-time: KFC bucket catch

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: Coles obstacle course

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

Port Adelaide players run out onto the field during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Thomas Farms Oval, Sunday, September 15 at 12.35pm ACST

Players' pick: Brooke Smith and Caitlin Gould both recommend Rosey's in Unley for a coffee or breakfast.

CROWS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

Pre-game: Crowmaina merch pod, Bird in Hand Sparkling Bar, food trucks, kids zone (stadium jumping castle, kicking inflatable and face painters), Workskil giveaways, height chart and vertical leap, roaming colour crew, membership marquee, Rainbow Crows marquee, Crows arch

Quarter-time: Player interview

Half-time: Member giveaways player interview

Three-quarter time: Goal post challenge

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

A general view of the crowd at Unley Oval during round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Melbourne v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Sunday, September 15 at 1.05pm AEST

Player's pick: Lily Mithen loves a pre-game coffee at Volt Cafe in Clyde North.

DEMONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Pre-game: Kids zone (featuring games and face painting), food trucks, Harvest Snaps samples, giveaways (posters, flags), café zone, AFLW chairs and table zone, membership and retail shop, Melbourne quiz, player interview, dance cam, memory match big screen game

Quarter-time: Haymes Paint Kick for Cash

Half-time: Fan cam

Three-quarter time: YoPro Fuel and Go

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

A Melbourne fan greets players. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, Sunday, September 15 at 3.05pm AEST

Guest contributor Dan's local scoop: Rose St and Benny and Me are classics for brunch, while Primrose and Vine is ideal for a cheeky post-game wine.

BOMBERS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Pre-game: Food trucks

Quarter-time: Dance competition

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: Toyota 4 kicks

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone

A general view of Windy Hill during week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, Sunday, September 15 at 5.05pm AEST

Player's pick: Tarni Evans loves a pre-game coffee and snack from Local Press in Kingston.

GIANTS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Pre-game: Giants merch shop, media wall photo moment, face-painting, Giants inflatables, Canberra FM, Harvey Norman 'Train like a Giant', Giants friendship bracelet making, write a letter to a player

Quarter-time: Dizzy goalkicking challenge

Half-time: Presentation of ACT junior clubs

Three-quarter time: Harvey Norman 'marks up' challenge

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone