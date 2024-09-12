FOOTY is back at Mission Whitten Oval this week, and the Western Bulldogs are celebrating their return in style, with a puppy petting zoo, Pancake Parlour pancakes and a local produce market.
But the fun doesn't stop at the Kennel, with plenty of delicious dining options just a stroll away in Footscray.
Check out what's on offer at every match this round, plus a few insider tips.
Author's choice: THERE'S A PUPPY PETTING ZOO AT WHITTEN OVAL. Enough said.
Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval, Thursday, September 12 at 7.15pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: There's no shortage of foodie delights in Footscray, so take a wander down Barkly St and see what takes your fancy. Finish your evening at Moon Dog Wild West and ride the mechanical bull.
Pre-game: Paws 4 All puppy petting zoo, Spurling Reserve local makers pop up market (featuring homemade accessories, jewellery, dog treats, and face painters), locals raffle (featuring prizes from local venues and suppliers such as a meat tray, a fruit and veggie box, an Alfa voucher, Mona Castle voucher, Moondog), Pancake Parlour Pancake Pocket (cup of mini pancakes with various toppings), Footscray Yarraville City Brass Band playing retro songs, photo opportunity with mascots Caesar and Sunny, Mt Baller food truck (meatball subs), ALFA cafe and kiosk, ice creams, fan zone (featuring inflatables, giveaways, temporary tattoos, player faces and team posters), or pull up a pew in the Ticketmaster Terrace for the best seat in the house.
Quarter-time: Coinspot handball challenge
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, Williamstown Kids dance crew performance, Footscray Yarraville City Brass Band performance
Three-quarter time: Raffle giveaway
Post-match: Ball giveaways, Maccas Kick-to-kick, fan engagement zone
Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, Friday, September 13 at 5.05pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: Belle Dawes is a fan of both the food and the service at Claire's Wholesome Kitchen in Springfield.
Pre-game: Brion the Lion inflatable entry, rock climbing, face painting, tattoo station, Hyundai IONIQ Popcorn Activation, ICC 'We Can't Wait' tent, roving band, NAB popcorn stand, B105 deck chairs and yard games, Lion Shop marquee, Roar Espresso, Captain's Bar, coffee cart, Container Bar, XXXX Hill Bar, Youi Community BBQ, food trucks (Joy Turkish, Catch & Kiss, Little Malaysia, Motha Trucker, Ms P Ice Cream, Brazzo Boys), crowd games, player match-ups on the big screen, welcome home for Paralympians and Olympians
Quarter-time: 'Five Second Rule' quiz
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, player interview, Letter Game, fan cam
Three-quarter time: Musical beanbags, Jungle fan cam
Sydney v Richmond at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Saturday, September 14 at 12.35pm AEST
Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Saturday, September 14 at 2.35pm AEST
Sophie's local scoop: Pick up a pre-match pastry from Monforte Viennoiserie on Canning St, or pop into one of Melbourne's best pubs, the Great Northern, for a pre or post-match bevvie. For an early dinner or drinks, Marama Wine is a must.
Pre-game: Inflatables, petting zoo, face-painter, Chair-o plane ride, arts and craft, player meet and greet
Quarter-time: TBC
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick, karaoke cam
Three-quarter time: TBC
Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval, Saturday, September 14 at 4.05pm ACST
Sophie's local scoop: Matilda Scholz recommends a post-game feed at the Precinct at Alberton
Pre-game: Food trucks, DJ, Precinct Village (featuring drummers/flag-wavers, giant pear inflatable, acoustic musician, roaming face-painter, roaming Instagram frame, MG Car, Derrimut's, giveaways [including trading cards, RAA, Fruchocs, teal glowsticks, PAFC flags]), kids zone (featuring teal inflatable, handball targets, face-painters, trading card giveaway, player signings, giant AFLW heads, Bumbles the clown, colouring in, bean bags/chill zone, Coles healthy kicks, teal light-up LED furniture), Port Store slingshot giveaway, Thunda mascot entry
Quarter-time: KFC bucket catch
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: Coles obstacle course
Adelaide v Hawthorn at Thomas Farms Oval, Sunday, September 15 at 12.35pm ACST
Players' pick: Brooke Smith and Caitlin Gould both recommend Rosey's in Unley for a coffee or breakfast.
Pre-game: Crowmaina merch pod, Bird in Hand Sparkling Bar, food trucks, kids zone (stadium jumping castle, kicking inflatable and face painters), Workskil giveaways, height chart and vertical leap, roaming colour crew, membership marquee, Rainbow Crows marquee, Crows arch
Quarter-time: Player interview
Half-time: Member giveaways player interview
Three-quarter time: Goal post challenge
Melbourne v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Sunday, September 15 at 1.05pm AEST
Player's pick: Lily Mithen loves a pre-game coffee at Volt Cafe in Clyde North.
Pre-game: Kids zone (featuring games and face painting), food trucks, Harvest Snaps samples, giveaways (posters, flags), café zone, AFLW chairs and table zone, membership and retail shop, Melbourne quiz, player interview, dance cam, memory match big screen game
Quarter-time: Haymes Paint Kick for Cash
Half-time: Fan cam
Three-quarter time: YoPro Fuel and Go
Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, Sunday, September 15 at 3.05pm AEST
Guest contributor Dan's local scoop: Rose St and Benny and Me are classics for brunch, while Primrose and Vine is ideal for a cheeky post-game wine.
Pre-game: Food trucks
Quarter-time: Dance competition
Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick
Three-quarter time: Toyota 4 kicks
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, Sunday, September 15 at 5.05pm AEST
Player's pick: Tarni Evans loves a pre-game coffee and snack from Local Press in Kingston.
Pre-game: Giants merch shop, media wall photo moment, face-painting, Giants inflatables, Canberra FM, Harvey Norman 'Train like a Giant', Giants friendship bracelet making, write a letter to a player
Quarter-time: Dizzy goalkicking challenge
Half-time: Presentation of ACT junior clubs
Three-quarter time: Harvey Norman 'marks up' challenge
