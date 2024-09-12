She had Jason Derulo as a dance teacher and her biggest fear is a snake coming out of her car air vent. Meet West Coast's star midfielder Bella Lewis

Bella Lewis poses for a photo during West Coast's team photo day on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From convincing her mother to change her middle name to having Jason Derulo as a dance teacher, some of the answers did surprise us.

Next up is West Coast midfielder Bella Lewis, who is a key part of the Eagles' next chapter.

But there's way more to Bella than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Judith - used to be Judith Waltho but I forced Mum to change it when I was younger.

What’s your hometown?

Lane Cove, Sydney.

What’s your greatest fear?

A snake coming out of the air vent while I’m driving.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I'm an only child.

(L-R): Emma Swanson, Daisy Pearce, Ella Roberts and Bella Lewis at the AFLW season launch on August 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Steak night or parma night?

Steak if it’s a steak sandwich (also it’s parmi not parma).

What’s your coffee order?

Cappuccino or iced latte.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo to training but anywhere else I LOVE CARPOOLING.

Who do you carpool with?

Charlie Thomas and Amy Franklin.

Bella Lewis (left) and Charlie Thomas during West Coast's team photo day on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

People don’t care what you know until they know that you care.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Clancy’s in City Beach - best fish tacos ever.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Gaz - our property guy.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Our mids coach, Baker Denneman.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Usually a mid bun.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes! I casually work in disability support work and part-time study at uni.

Bella Lewis in action during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Jason Derulo being my dance teacher.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

I’d like to say Renee Rapp but realistically early days Eminem.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Laika Coffee.

Recommend a movie or book.

Daring Greatly by Brene Brown.

Catch Bella in action when West Coast takes on the Western Bulldogs in AFLW Week Three on Thursday, September 12th at 7.15pm AEST