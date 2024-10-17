The Demons have announced another change to their list

Adam Tomlinson after the round 12 match between Melbourne and Fremantle at TIO Traeger Park, June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has delisted veteran defender Adam Tomlinson after four seasons at the Demons, leaving the former foundation GWS player hunting for a third club.

Tomlinson, 31, played 45 games in his five years since joining the Dees ahead of the 2020 season, with his time at the club interrupted by a ruptured ACL suffered in round seven, 2021.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

He missed the Demons' 2021 premiership side and struggled to break into the team during the following three years, despite being an strong performer at VFL level and winning the 2022 VFL premiership with the Casey Demons.

Tomlinson played 140 games at GWS after joining the Giants ahead of their debut AFL season with pick No.9 at the 2011 draft.

His departure from the Demons comes after the end of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on Wednesday, with no club opting to trade for Tomlinson despite some interest from Collingwood and St Kilda.

He will be eligible to join any rival club from November 1 as a delisted free agent.

Learn More 25:22

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb thanked Tomlinson for his contribution to the club.

"Adam has made a significant contribution in his time at the club, and we are thankful for all he has given to our program," Lamb said.

"We wish Adam, his partner Cass and their daughter Lochie all the best for the future. They will always be part of the Melbourne family."