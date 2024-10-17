The AFL, SANFL and Norwood Football Club mourn the passing of life member Wally Miller

SANFL Hall of Fame member and AFL life member Wally Miller. Picture: SANFL

The AFL mourns the passing of life member Wally Miller. Wally was a member of the SANFL Hall of Fame and his contribution to SA football, and the Norwood FC in particularly, stretches back across the past 60 years.

His contribution to football, primarily through his service to Norwood Football Club, was remembered in the below article from Norwood.

VALE Walter Miller OAM – 11/10/1936 to 16/10/2024

The Norwood Football Club is saddened by the passing of one of its greatest figures, Wally Miller OAM.

Few individuals have helped shape the Norwood Football Club more than Wally Miller. His contribution, firstly as a player, and then as an administrator has been incredible.

He was a Legend in the Club’s Hall of Fame and an NFC Life Member. He was also a SANFL Hall of Famer, and in 2019 received AFL Life Membership for service to Australian Football.

Wally played 64 League matches for Norwood between 1958 and 1961, but on August 5, 1961 his career was cut short due to an injury sustained in a game at Prospect Oval. Shortly after the injury he was diagnosed with poliomyelitis.

While his playing career was cut short at only 24 years of age, Wally went on to devote himself to Australian Rules Football and in particular, to the Norwood Football Club.

Wally’s administration record and list of achievements is almost endless, but includes: playing a major part in the nationwide introduction of modified rules for juniors, and writing a book on the art of kicking. He was Norwood’s Promotions Officer in 1968 and 1969 and from 1970 to 1992 he was Secretary Manager/Football Director of the Norwood Football Club, and Match Committee/Selector (1974-1996).

During this period he oversaw the resurgence of the Norwood Football Club as a powerhouse of the SANFL, recording premierships in 1975, 1978, 1982, 1984 and 1997.

He served on SANFL sub-committees between 1970 and 1999, as League and proxy delegate, national football league investigation and future direction committees. He was a member of the SANFL Technical and Development Committee from 1972 to 1987 and 1993 to 1999.

From 1997 to 2002 he served as a director of Adelaide Football Club.

Miller was made a Life Member of the Norwood Football Club in 1975 and the SANFL in 1986. In 1986 he was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for Services to Football and in 2004 he was inducted to the South Australian Football Hall of Fame.

In 2019 he was inducted as a Life Member of the Australian Football League

Wally Miller was one of the most highly respected members of the Norwood Football Club and the SANFL.

Our thoughts are with Wally’s family at this time.

Rest in peace, Wally Miller.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Life Member of the Norwood Football Club 1975

Life Member of the SANFL 1986

Member of the Norwood Football Clubs Hall of Fame (Inducted 2006)

Inducted to Legend Status of the Norwood Football Club 2018

Member of the South Australian Football Hall of Fame (Inducted 2004)

Order of Australia Medal 1986 for Services to Football

Concept and Development of Modified Rules late 1960’s

Consultant for Disabled Access to AAMI Stadium and Suburban Ovals 1995 – Onwards

PLAYING RECORD