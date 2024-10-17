Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge during the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a hectic few weeks, the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period is over.

On a special wrap-up edition of AFL.com.au's hit trade and draft show Gettable, the team unpack everything that went down across the last 10 days and during a remarkably frantic Deadline Day.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge take you inside the big deals, go through the offers that weren't accepted, the players left on the table and the potential delisted free agent options for clubs.

They also take a look at a much-changed draft order, dissect Richmond's incredible selection of picks, and look at what the likes of Carlton and Melbourne could do with their new suite of selections.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.