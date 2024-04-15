Collingwood's Nathan Murphy is helped from the ground in the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD premiership defender Nathan Murphy has retired after advice from the AFL's medical concussion panel.

The 24-year-old informed teammates and the football department inside the AIA Centre before training after carefully considering his future in recent weeks.

Murphy has not played since being subbed out of last year’s Grand Final win over Brisbane due to concussion.

Despite being cleared by the AFL concussion panel to continue late last year, Murphy had stepped away from full training in recent months.

After further consultation with the club and the AFL, a decision was reached in recent days for Murphy to medically retire from the game, following the Victorian’s 10th concussion in the premiership win.

Murphy established himself as a key component of coach Craig McRae’s defence across the past two seasons, playing alongside captain Darcy Moore and veteran Jeremy Howe.

The Brighton Grammar product is the second player to medically retire this year due to concussion, after Melbourne premiership player Angus Brayshaw.

Murphy played 57 games in the black and white stripes after being selected at pick No.39 in the 2017 AFL Draft.

Nathan Murphy and Oleg Markov celebrate winning with the 2023 AFL Grand Final against Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Murphy said in a statement that "it was the right time" to end his playing career.

"I love my football, but my priority is on my future and ensuring I live a full and healthy life," he said.

"I’d like to thank the club, coaches, teammates, staff and the Magpie Army for all their support throughout my playing career and for allowing me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream of playing AFL.

"To my family and friends, I couldn’t have gone through this journey without your continued love and support which I am so grateful for.

"It is not lost on me how fortunate I am to have been able to experience premiership success with this group and club. I hope I did the jumper proud and thank the many people and supporters who helped me along the way.

