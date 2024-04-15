IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Blues' injuries bordering on a crisis ahead of tough run
- Have the Lions done enough to convince and what is Cam Rayner capable of?
- The elevation of Jason Dunstall to Legend status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame
- A deserved Rising Star nomination for Harley Reid
