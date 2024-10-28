Josh Bennetts takes a mark during VFL round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has made a further list change, delisting untried small forward Josh Bennetts.

Bennetts joined the Hawks as a Category B rookie in 2022 after graduating from the club's Next Generation Academy.

He played 33 games for Box Hill during his two seasons at Hawthorn.

His 2024 season was cruelled by a long-term shoulder injury.

"Josh was a much-loved teammate who showed great character and dedication during his time at Hawthorn," Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie said.

"On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Josh for his service to Hawthorn and wish him well in his next chapter."

The Hawks have already delisted Denver Grainger-Barras, Cooper Stephens, Jack O'Sullivan, Ethan Phillips and Clay Tucker ahead of November's 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, while Chad Wingard has retired.

They hold picks 13, 30, 67 and 73.