The Match Review findings for the week nine games are in

Eilish Sheerin celebrates a goal during the match between Essendon and Richmond at TIO Stadium in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND star Eilish Sheerin has been sent straight to the Tribunal after making intentional contact with an umpire, while veteran Sydney defender Maddy Collier has been slapped with a one-game suspension.

Sheerin has been cited for intentional contact with an umpire, as opposed to careless conduct which would have drawn only a fine.

The match review officer has elected to refer Sheerin directly to the Tribunal for the incident, which occurred in the fourth quarter of the Dreamtime in Darwin game on Saturday night.

The incident occurred during a stoppage in the final two minutes of the match, when Sheerin, who was positioned around the ball-up, pushed her opponent Georgia Nanscawen into the path of the umpire, who was running backwards away from the contest after throwing the ball into the air.

Eilish Sheerin has been referred directly to the tribunal for intentional contact with an umpire following this incident.



Nanscawen's head made contact with the umpire's hip, causing the umpire to fall backwards onto the ground.

Given Sheerin pushed Nanscawen away intentionally, it's considered she caused the contact with the umpire and subsequent fall.

Collier was cited for rough conduct involving Brisbane's Shannon Campbell in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

The match review officer graded the incident as intentional, medium impact and body contact, drawing the one-game ban.

Meanwhile, six other players have been slapped with fines from week nine action.