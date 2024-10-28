Mikayla Williamson is the week nine Rising Star nominee

Mikayla Williamson marks the ball during the match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at Kinetic Stadium in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN'S Mikayla Williamson has been named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for week nine.

Williamson had 14 disposals, four marks, four tackles and two score involvements in the Hawks' six point win against Narrm in Cairns on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old has been a mainstay in the second-placed Hawks side all season, featuring in all 10 games since making her debut against Carlton in week one.

She has played a key role on the wing for the Hawks, averaging 10.4 disposals, three intercepts and 3.5 tackles per game.

Williamson played junior footy with Pines in the MPNFL and the Dandenong Stingrays in the Coates Talent League.

She was selected with pick No.17 in the 2023 draft after being named in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year and earning All-Australian honours after her standout under 18 national championship with Vic Country.

Williamson is the first Hawthorn player to receive a Rising Star nomination this season.

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Week one: Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Week two: Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Week three: Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)

Week four: Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

Week five: Molly Brooksby (Port Adelaide)

Week six: Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

Week seven: Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

Week eight: Elaine Grigg (Western Bulldogs)

Week nine: Mikayla Williamson (Hawthorn)