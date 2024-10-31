Luke Edwards has decided to walk away to deal with his physical and mental wellbeing

Luke Edwards celebrates a goal during the R18 match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has delisted midfielder Luke Edwards after he decided to step away from football to focus on his recovery from concussion.

Edwards, 22, has played 37 games for the Eagles since joining the club with pick No.52 at the 2020 AFL Draft.

He is the son of Adelaide great Tyson Edwards, who played 321 games for the Crows and won premierships in 1997 and 1998.

Edwards' departure means the Eagles have now made 11 changes to their list ahead of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, with new coach Andrew McQualter to take charge of a vastly changed list in 2025.

"I am stepping away from the game currently due to concussion reasons to allow me the time to return to full health," Edwards said in a statement.

"With the support of my family and the club, I will take all steps required to prepare myself for the next steps in my life."

West Coast football boss Gavin Bell said the club wished Edwards well.

"Luke has made the difficult decision to step away from the AFL to concentrate on his physical and mental wellbeing," Bell said.

"The club will continue to give full support to Luke and would like to thank him for his efforts over the last four years."