Lachlan Keeffe warms up prior to the match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has delisted three players, including two who were penalised for their actions at the club's end-of-season function in September.

Josh Fahey, Lachie Keeffe and Jacob Wehr have all been cut from the Giants' primary list but the club intends to re-draft all three at November's Telstra AFL Rookie Draft, to free up list spots to be filled at the national draft.

Fahey, who has played seven games in his three seasons at the club, was suspended for four matches for his role in offensive skits performed at the private function on September 18.

Josh Fahey after GWS's loss to Richmond in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Veteran tall Keeffe was fined $5000 as a leader of the club that did not intervene and put a stop to the offensive behaviour.

The former Magpie has spent the past seven seasons at the Giants after seven years at Collingwood, for a career total of 116 games.

Wehr has spent the maximum three years as a rookie-listed player and must either be upgraded to the senior list or re-drafted as a rookie.

All three players are eligible to be drafted by other clubs, or signed as delisted free agents from November 1-8.