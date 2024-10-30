Gary Pert will leave his role as Melbourne CEO by the end of the year

Melbourne CEO Gary Pert during the match against Brisbane in R15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GARY Pert will depart his role as Melbourne CEO by the end of the year.

Pert announced his decision to leave the club on Thursday. It comes after a tumultuous period for the club, which sparked two separate reviews of the on and off-field operations. The results of the reviews are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Pert's exit follows that of president Kate Roffey, who stepped down in September.

Having won the 2021 premiership, the Dees lost consecutive finals in both 2022 and 2023 and had a horror year in 2024, finishing 14th.

They endured a torrid off-season, with star players Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver both expressing a desire to leave the club before re-committing for 2025.

Pert joined the Demons after the 2018 season, following Peter Jackson's decision to step away from the club.

His first season in charge saw the club plummet down the ladder and finish 17th, before narrowly missing finals during the COVID period and then claiming the drought-breaking 2021 flag.

Pert spent 10 years as Collingwood CEO, overseeing the club's 2010 premiership and the rocky handover from long-time coach Mick Malthouse to his understudy Nathan Buckley at the end of 2011.

He left the Magpies midway through 2017 following a wide-ranging review into the club's operations.

