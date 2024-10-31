Craig Starcevich has urged the AFL to consider this change to decide the winner of the McClelland Trophy

Brisbane players line up ahead of the AFLW R9 match against Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena on October 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Craig Starcevich has called on the AFL to include finals in its criteria to decide the winner of the McClelland Trophy.

With one match remaining in the AFLW, Hawthorn is in the box seat to claim the $1 million prize as the champion club, decided by combined results of both men's and women's competitions during their respective home and away seasons.

Brisbane would need to defeat St Kilda on Sunday at RSEA Park and then have Richmond upset the Hawks in the following match to claim the prizemoney.

Speaking on Thursday, Starcevich said it was an "obvious" decision to include the finals in years to come.

"We're a competition which values finals so highly," he said.

"The men's finals series gets its own advertising campaign, ours will get the same.

Craig Starcevich gets a Gatorade shower after the AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Ikon Park on December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Clearly our code values finals, so therefore why shouldn't an award like this value finals as well?

"We're not the EPL, we're not competitions around the world where you finish top and that's it. Finals are a key part of what we do."

Melbourne was the inaugural winner of the $1 million prize in 2023.

Brisbane was runner-up in the men's competition and won the women's, with the Demons exiting both finals series in week two.

Starcevich said the Lions would treat Sunday's game like a final as it prepared for a November tilt he hoped would end in back-to-back premierships.

"We're trying to qualify second, that's the main thing for us, to shore up home finals," he said.

"That bit is pretty important. Then the added sideshow is the other prize."

Spearhead Dakota Davidson will return to face the Saints after missing Sunday's win over Sydney with concussion.