The McClelland Trophy will be decided on the final day of the AFLW home and away season

Hawthorn players celebrate a win during week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HAWTHORN is on the cusp of winning the McClelland Trophy as the race to the $1 million prize nears a thrilling conclusion.

The Hawks' stunning NAB AFLW season continued with a six-point win over Narrm in Cairns on Thursday night.

With that victory, Hawthorn moved another step closer to winning the McClelland Trophy, which is awarded to the best-performed team across the home and away seasons in the men's and women's competitions.

Brisbane ensured the race for the trophy will go down to the final round after a 68-point thrashing of Sydney on Sunday evening.

The Hawks are six points clear of the Lions heading into the final round of the NAB AFLW campaign.

Daniel Webster's team needs only to avoid defeat against Richmond at the Swinburne Centre on Sunday to secure the trophy.

Hawthorn players celebrate victory during week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

However, Hawthorn could be under pressure heading into that clash, with the Lions taking on Euro-Yroke at RSEA Park in the first game on Sunday, giving them an opportunity to provisionally jump top of the McClelland Trophy ladder.

Yartapuulti was in mathematical contention heading into week nine, but the Power are out of the running despite a strong win over Gold Coast.

Wins in the men's competition are worth four premiership points, while victories in the NAB AFL Women's competition earn eight points on the McClelland Trophy ladder.