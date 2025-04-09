Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley insists his focus is on turning his side's season around rather than the emotional element of a grudge match with Hawthorn

Ken Hinkley exchanges words with Hawthorn players after the Second Semi Final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

KEN HINKLEY is bracing Port Adelaide for plenty of added spice in the eagerly anticipated Gather Round grudge match with Hawthorn.

The Power coach has been central in the build-up after his major role in the controversial post-script to last season's semi-final clash.

But while he's welcomed the growing rivalry as good for the game, the 58-year-old insists his focus is on getting 1-3 Port's season back on track.

"We need to address our position currently, and our position means we need to do everything we can to win this game of football," Hinkley said on Wednesday.

"That's where we'll spend our time and it just so happens that Hawthorn are our opponent and it's Gather Round.

"It's a pretty big build-up, which we appreciate, but the reality is it's bigger for us in the sense that our season needs to get back into some better shape."

Learn More 15:54

Port beat Hawthorn by just one point in round 11 last year and backed it up with a three-point triumph in the semi-final.

After the knockout clash, Hinkley was fined $20,000 by the AFL for verbally taunting Hawthorn players.

Hinkley, whose sledging has featured prominently ahead of Sunday's rematch at Adelaide Oval, hasn't spoken to anyone at the Hawks since the incident.

"I have no need to speak to them and I'm sure they didn't really want to speak to me," Hinkley said.

Learn More 02:08

"Ultimately my job is to do what I can to help Port Adelaide, and that's all I spend my time on.

"Honestly, I said what I said at the end of last year's game.

"Emotions boiled over, I was disappointed in that myself, I've said that, and I've apologised publicly.

"I think it's time to move on for me and I've got to focus on our performance this week."

Hawthorn players clearly haven't forgotten the way Hinkley targeted young forward Jack Ginnivan after the semi-final.

A lead figure in the Hawks' so-called rascal pack, Ginnivan has this week suggested he has an "aeroplane'' goal celebration prepared for if he kicks one in front of the Port faithful.

Hinkley expects an emotion-charged Hawthorn to bring the heat and has urged his side to be switched on from the opening bounce.

"When you ultimately lose in the end-of-season game by a small margin, clearly there's a sting," he said.

Port Adelaide players celebrate after the semi-final match against Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"The reality is for us we expect that to be coming our way.

"But every team who's played them has felt their pressure and we're not going to be separated from that.

"We know it's coming our way and we look forward to the challenge."

Hinkley expects Port veteran Travis Boak to return after he was managed out of last week's loss to St Kilda.

The Power are weighing up multiple changes for Sunday, with All-Australian Darcy Byrne-Jones sidelined through suspension.