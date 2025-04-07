The Match Review findings for Sunday's round four games are in

Darcy Byrne-Jones clashes with Jack Sinclair during the match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones and the Western Bulldogs' Oskar Baker are set to miss Gather Round after being given one-match bans for rough conduct.

Both were cited over head-high bumps in their respective teams' round four losses on Sunday.

Byrne-Jones collected St Kilda defender Ryan Byrnes high as they scrambled for the ball in the Power's forward 50 during the first quarter of Sunday's clash at Adelaide Oval.

Byrnes didn't suffer any injury in the incident and played out the rest of the match, with the Match Review Officer grading the incident as careless, medium impact and high contact.

Baker was handed his one-game suspension for a high bump on Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw during Sunday's clash at Optus Stadium, which the MRO has also graded as careless, medium impact and high contact.

Brayshaw played out the game and was instrumental in his side's victory.

Meanwhile, eight fines were handed out for a melee in the Power-Saints game that erupted early in the opening term, with almost every player on the ground involved in the fracas.

Port star and serial offender Zak Butters was fined $1500 for instigating the melee and a further $5000 for engaging in it, taking his career total to $49,125 - the most in V/AFL history.

Power teammate Jason Horne-Francis was fined $3125 for careless contact with an umpire and St Kilda playmaker Nasaiah Wanganeen-Milera was fined $1500 for striking Port's Mitch Georgiades.