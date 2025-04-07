The Magpies will be without two important players for their Gather Round clash against the Swans

Lachie Schultz handballs during Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has been hit with two massive injury blows ahead of its Gather Round clash against Sydney, with Jordan De Goey and Lachie Schultz both sidelined.

Schultz, who was best on ground against Carlton on Thursday night, injured his hamstring in a training session three days later and is set to be sidelined for up to three weeks.

De Goey, who was subbed off in the final quarter against the Blues, has inflammation in his right ankle and Achilles.

The 29-year-old missed the first two games of the season due to knee soreness.

Both players have been ruled out of the Friday night clash against the Swans, while De Goey will be a test for the Easter Thursday game against Brisbane at the Gabba.

The Magpies will also be without Dan Houston for the next two games due to suspension.

AFL.com.au reported earlier on Monday that Magpies have decided to fly straight from Adelaide to Brisbane on Saturday, rather than returning to Melbourne in between games.

Collingwood has won both of its Gather Round games to date, beating Hawthorn by five points last year after winning by six points against St Kilda in the inaugural South Australian showpiece in 2023.

After the Swans game, the Magpies will fly to Queensland on Saturday morning and base themselves out of Southport Football Club on the Gold Coast ahead of a captain's run at the Gabba on Wednesday.