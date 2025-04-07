AFL.com.au's Nat Edwards, Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Sarah Olle. Picture: AFL Digital

THE AFL world will be in Adelaide this week and AFL.com.au is no exception.

The third iteration of Gather Round will see all nine games in round five played in South Australia and the team from AFL.com.au will be on the ground to bring you all the latest.

And in a special treat, those in Adelaide on Thursday can come along to see the team from Gettable and AFL Daily live and in person at the Macca's Footy Festival.

Located in Elder Park on the southern bank of the River Torrens, just across the water from Adelaide Oval, the Macca's Footy Festival will run from Thursday to Sunday and be full of free activities and entertainment for all ages.

On Thursday at 11am local time, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge will be on stage for a live showing of Gettable, where you will be able to ask your questions on all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft space.

Then at midday, join Nat Edwards, Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich for a special showing of AFL Daily, looking ahead to the round of games and all the big issues in the game.

In addition to the live shows, all of your regular AFL.com.au favourites will be shot on location this week.

The Round Ahead with Nat, Josh and Chad Wingard will be filmed on Wednesday, The Round So Far with Xander McGuire and Kate McCarthy will be at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night while Sarah Olle and Kane Cornes will also be at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday night for First Up.

Nat and Sarah will also be filming Footy Feed from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing you the latest from on the ground in Adelaide.