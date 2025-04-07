JACK Sinclair has moved into the lead for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Caleb Serong is close behind after he was one of six players to get a perfect 10 votes in round four.
Sinclair's five votes in St Kilda's win over Port Adelaide has moved him to 22 for the season, one ahead of Serong, who picked up 10 votes in Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
The Power led the way at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday despite losing the game, with Jason Horne-Francis getting a perfect 10 and Mitch Georgiades getting six.
The other players to get 10 votes from round four were Collingwood forward Lachie Schultz, Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield, Adelaide forward Riley Thilthorpe and Greater Western Sydney spearhead Jesse Hogan.
Hugh McCluggage and Lachie Neale got nine votes each in Brisbane's win over Richmond, while Will Hayward got nine for Sydney against North Melbourne.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Collingwood v Carlton
10 Lachie Schultz (COLL)
7 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
5 Josh Daicos (COLL)
4 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
2 Darcy Moore (COLL)
1 Adam Saad (CARL)
1 George Hewett (CARL)
Geelong v Melbourne
10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
5 Connor O'Sullivan (GEEL)
4 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)
4 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
4 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
2 Sam De Koning (GEEL)
1 Steven May (MELB)
Gold Coast v Adelaide
10 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
7 Daniel Rioli (GCFC)
5 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)
4 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
4 Touk Miller (GCFC)
Richmond v Brisbane
9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
9 Lachie Neale (BL)
5 Will Ashcroft (BL)
3 Sam Lalor (RICH)
3 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)
1 Jacob Hopper (RICH)
North Melbourne v Sydney
9 Will Hayward (SYD)
7 Riley Bice (SYD)
6 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
3 Joel Amartey (SYD)
2 Tom McCartin (SYD)
2 James Rowbottom (SYD)
1 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
Greater Western Sydney v West Coast
10 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
5 Tom Green (GWS)
4 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
4 Darcy Jones (GWS)
4 Toby Greene (GWS)
3 Lachie Ash (GWS)
Port Adelaide v St Kilda
10 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
6 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
5 Jack Sinclair (STK)
4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
3 Jack Macrae (STK)
2 Jack Higgins (STK)
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs
10 Caleb Serong (FRE)
8 Sam Darcy (WB)
6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
2 Luke Ryan (FRE)
2 Brennan Cox (FRE)
1 Josh Treacy (FRE)
1 Michael Frederick (FRE)
LEADERBOARD
22 Jack Sinclair (STK)
21 Caleb Serong (FRE)
20 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
19 Tom Liberatore (WB)
19 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
18 Lachie Neale (BL)
17 Tom De Koning (CARL)
16 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
16 Sam Darcy (WB)
16 Will Day (HAW)
16 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
16 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
15 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
15 Toby Greene (GWS)
15 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
15 Jack Macrae (STK)
15 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
14 Harris Andrews (BL)
14 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
14 Touk Miller (GCFC)
14 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
14 Josh Treacy (FRE)
13 Karl Amon (HAW)
13 Nick Daicos (COLL)
13 Zach Merrett (ESS)
13 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)