Jack Sinclair celebrates a goal for St Kilda against Port Adelaide in R4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Sinclair has moved into the lead for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Caleb Serong is close behind after he was one of six players to get a perfect 10 votes in round four.

Sinclair's five votes in St Kilda's win over Port Adelaide has moved him to 22 for the season, one ahead of Serong, who picked up 10 votes in Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs.

The Power led the way at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday despite losing the game, with Jason Horne-Francis getting a perfect 10 and Mitch Georgiades getting six.

The other players to get 10 votes from round four were Collingwood forward Lachie Schultz, Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield, Adelaide forward Riley Thilthorpe and Greater Western Sydney spearhead Jesse Hogan.

Hugh McCluggage and Lachie Neale got nine votes each in Brisbane's win over Richmond, while Will Hayward got nine for Sydney against North Melbourne.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

ACCESS: Port skipper under fire, Damo slams Kangaroos

Damian Barratt and Matthew Lloyd with the latest news and opinions after Round 4.

Collingwood v Carlton

10 Lachie Schultz (COLL)
7 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
5 Josh Daicos (COLL)
4 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
2 Darcy Moore (COLL)
1 Adam Saad (CARL)
1 George Hewett (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Blues clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    McRae post-match, R4: 'We’ll keep banking on our experience'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round four’s match against Carlton

    AFL
    Voss post-match, R4: 'That is something we will review strongly'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round four’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
    Schultz shines to bag Richard Pratt Medal

    Lachie Schultz puts on one of his best performances for the club with some crucial goals and tireless pressure to snare best-on-ground honours

    AFL
    Highlights: Collingwood v Carlton

    The Magpies and Blues clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Long time coming: Sub’s stunning shot

    Ned Long takes his opportunity after being introduced into the game with a sensational effort in tough conditions

    AFL
    Schultz strikes twice as Pies put on a show

    A pumped-up Lachie Schultz delivers two goals in the third term as Collingwood takes control of the contest

    AFL
    Does Houston have a problem? High hit fuels MRO concerns

    Magpies star recruit Dan Houston treads hot water after appearing to clip Lachie Fogarty high

    AFL
    ‘Like a pinball, De Goey’: Blues’ epic team tackle

    Carlton’s fierce pressure sees a rampant Jordan De Goey bounce off multiple players before finally being brought down

    AFL
    Daicos and Walsh light the fuse in heated siren scuffle

    Star midfielders Nick Daicos and Sam Walsh spark a fiery exchange on the quarter-time siren

    AFL
    The Perryman can: Pies swarm recruit after first

    Harry Perryman is swarmed by teammates after nailing a thrilling first major in new colours

    AFL
    Carlton fires first: Hard-running Blue bursts through

    Ollie Hollands gets on the end of a cracking team play and snares the opening goal in style

    AFL

Geelong v Melbourne

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
5 Connor O'Sullivan (GEEL)
4 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)
4 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
4 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
2 Sam De Koning (GEEL)
1 Steven May (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Demons clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Scott post-match, R4: 'I thought he was brilliant'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round four’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
    Goodwin post-match, R4: 'We're not in the business of just getting better'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round four’s match against Geelong

    AFL
    Danger does it again in dazzling display

    Patrick Dangerfield delivers a vintage performance with three goals to be the most influential player on the ground

    AFL
    Highlights: Geelong v Melbourne

    The Cats and Demons clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Petracca’s post-siren pain: Star Dee dejected

    Christian Petracca’s frustration is evident as he struggles to hide his emotions following his side’s disappointing start to the season

    AFL
    Only a Mannagh of time: Comeback Cat cashes in

    Shaun Mannagh marks his first game of the season by delivering the dagger in the final term

    AFL
    Is Demon in hot water for ‘tunnelling’ Stewart?

    Tom Stewart vents his frustration after this incident involving Bayley Fritsch

    AFL
    SDK does it his way second time around

    Sam De Koning almost squanders his opportunity in front of goal, but recovers to nail a slick snap

    AFL
    Key Cat subbed after suspected hammy concern

    Geelong loses Jack Henry in the second term after the gun defender appears to injure his hamstring during a marking contest

    AFL
    Danger winds back clock with blistering burst

    Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield attacks the footy with pace and drills a stunning goal in vintage style

    AFL
    Trac packs a punch early with sizzling snap

    Christian Petracca fires up his teammates after landing the game’s first goal with a cracking curler

    AFL

Gold Coast v Adelaide

10 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
7 Daniel Rioli (GCFC)
5 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)
4 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
4 Touk Miller (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Crows clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Hardwick post-match, R4: 'That's a big boy’s game of footy'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round four’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
    Nicks post-match, R4: 'We've got some frustrated fans out there and ... I'm a little bit with them'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round four’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
    Highlights: Gold Coast v Adelaide

    The Suns and Crows clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Last two mins: Suns hold on amid controversial calls, fiery scenes

    The thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Adelaide in round four

    AFL
    Thilthorpe's touch of genius brings goal number five

    Riley Thilthorpe provides late hope for the Crows with a smart tap over his head followed by an important goal

    AFL
    Crows great brings up milestone goal

    Taylor Walker demonstrates his classy career by nailing his 650th goal as an Adelaide player

    AFL
    Scintillating Suns go coast to coast in epic play

    Ben Long finishes an electric team major after Gold Coast counter attacks from its defensive half

    AFL
    Quick Suns start with a bang in dashing centre play

    Will Graham drills a composed finish as Gold Coast begins the second half in style

    AFL
    Controversial Soligo tackle brings gun Sun's beauty

    Jed Walter nails a magnificent snap from the boundary after Jake Soligo is penalised for this tackle

    AFL
    Pressure heats up as Peatling can't be stopped

    James Peatling dances through traffic and snaps a crafty goal to put Adelaide in front

    AFL
    Tall timber spark electric start

    Ben King and Ethan Read slot through the opening two goals in quick succession to give Gold Coast an early lead

    AFL

Richmond v Brisbane

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
9 Lachie Neale (BL)
5 Will Ashcroft (BL)
3 Sam Lalor (RICH)
3 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)
1 Jacob Hopper (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Lions clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Yze post-match, R4: 'We are proud of our fight and we didn't give up'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round four’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
    Fagan post-match, R4: 'We can certainly play a lot better than that'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round four’s match against Richmond

    AFL
    Highlights: Richmond v Brisbane

    The Tigers and Lions clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Amazing Ashcroft stuns again with insane GOTY contender

    Will Ashcroft adds to his magical MCG moments with an incredible bouncing finish from the boundary

    AFL
    Lalor's cool curler sparks Tiger army alive

    Sam Lalor gets on the end of a slick Richmond chain and snaps his second major of the match

    AFL
    Fantastic Fletcher oozes class before brilliant Berry runs for days

    Jaspa Fletcher flushes it beautifully from 50 before Jarrod Berry finishes off his own work with a composed gut-running major

    AFL
    Young Tiges show their spark with elite double

    Seth Campbell and Sam Banks thread dead-eye running finishes to keep Richmond in the contest

    AFL
    Classy Will returns to the 'G with bursting beauty

    Will Ashcroft drills a beautiful running finish after a slick Brisbane rebound off half back

    AFL
    Super Steely pounces and bounces early ripper

    Steely Green threads Richmond's first major of the match with a smart finish through traffic

    AFL

North Melbourne v Sydney

9 Will Hayward (SYD)
7 Riley Bice (SYD)
6 Brodie Grundy (SYD)
3 Joel Amartey (SYD)
2 Tom McCartin (SYD)
2 James Rowbottom (SYD)
1 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Swans clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Cox post-match, R4: 'Two strong wins on the road for a young group is really pleasing'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round four’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
    Clarkson post-match, R4: 'The difference ... was just the polish with the footy'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round four’s match against Sydney

    AFL
    Highlights: North Melbourne v Sydney

    The Kangaroos and Swans clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Hayward brings down Roo in huge tackle

    Will Hayward lays a brilliant tackle on Cam Zurhaar to deny the Roo a shot on goal

    AFL
    Miami Bice does it all in sensational breakout performance

    Riley Bice looked a level above in a brilliant showing from the mature-aged draft pick

    AFL
    Campbell clears all with booming major from deep

    Braeden Campbell shows pace and class with this superb finish on the run from well beyond the arc

    AFL
    ‘You can’t give the Chad a chance’: Warner goes whack

    Chad Warner pounces on a poor kick-in from Caleb Daniel and gives the Swans a nice buffer heading into half-time

    AFL
    No love lost as scuffle lights up between former Swan and Roos

    Jacob Konstanty takes no backward steps as a couple of early spot fires break out with Nick Blakey and Sam Wicks

    AFL
    Parker brings the passion with snag against ex-side

    Former Swan Luke Parker puts through an important major and lets his old teammates know about it

    AFL
    Florent fires it home as Swans continue hot start

    Oli Florent slots a brilliant goal on the run as Sydney gets an early jump

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast

10 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
5 Tom Green (GWS)
4 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
4 Darcy Jones (GWS)
4 Toby Greene (GWS)
3 Lachie Ash (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: GWS v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Eagles clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Kingsley post-match, R4: 'That's a reflection of the character and the person that he is'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round four’s match against West Coast

    AFL
    McQualter post-match, R4: 'Their class, their supply … was just a bit too much for us'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round four’s match against GWS

    AFL
    Highlights: GWS v West Coast

    The Giants and Eagles clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Hogan heroics steal the show with huge bag of nine

    Jesse Hogan equals his career best with a monstrous nine-goal outing against the hapless Eagles

    AFL
    Gross hard launches monster first major

    Tom Gross shows the footy world what he's capable of by pinning the ears back from outside 50

    AFL
    Cripps seizes opportunity with divine dribbler

    Jamie Cripps makes the most of a rare foray forward by bouncing it home from the pocket

    AFL
    Owies, Greene collide in brutal clash

    Matt Owies appears to be 'tunnelled' by a seemingly unaware Toby Greene in this marking contest

    AFL
    Giants' epic party goal at Engie Stadium

    GWS is pulling out all the stops with Tom Green the beneficiary on this occasion

    AFL
    'Excitement machine': Jones boots opener

    A deft touch from Jake Stringer allows Darcy Jones to curl through the first after following up his own work

    AFL

Port Adelaide v St Kilda

10 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
6 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
5 Jack Sinclair (STK)
4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
3 Jack Macrae (STK)
2 Jack Higgins (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Power and Saints clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Lyon post-match, R4: 'Our last three minutes were really strong'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round four’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
    Hinkley post-match, R4: 'We were poor around the ball at the start'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round four’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
    Highlights: Port Adelaide v St Kilda

    The Power and Saints clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Hot Saints’ double delight seals memorable win

    Two goals in a minute to Jack Sinclair & Lance Collard sees St Kilda earn a game-winning buffer

    AFL
    Tempers flare as Lord makes Saints pay

    Ollie Lord makes the most of a free kick as emotions continue to run high for both sides

    AFL
    Unbelievable Georgiades fly nearly produces epic mark

    Mitch Georgiades gets some serious hangtime in this outrageous high-flying mark attempt in the third term

    AFL
    Saint's stunning tackle rewarded with Wanganeen-Milera magic

    Liam Stocker lays a ferocious tackle and sees his hard work put to good use with a superb finish from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

    AFL
    Power forward treads hot water with bump

    Darcy Byrne-Jones collects Ryan Byrnes with some heavy contact in the opening term

    AFL
    Massive melee as Port targets tagger Windhager

    Huge fireworks in the first term as the Power get stuck into Marcus Windhager after the Saint concedes a 50m penalty

    AFL
    Silky Owens snap gets Saints rolling

    Mitch Owens puts through this ripping goal to open his side’s account

    AFL

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)
8 Sam Darcy (WB)
6 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
2 Luke Ryan (FRE)
2 Brennan Cox (FRE)
1 Josh Treacy (FRE)
1 Michael Frederick (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Bulldogs clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Longmuir post-match, R4: 'We were a better team with him in the team'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round four’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
    Beveridge post-match, R4: 'We got a bit too Sam conscious in the last quarter'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round four’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
    Highlights: Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

    The Dockers and Bulldogs clash in round four of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
    Is Baker in hot water with this high hit on Brayshaw?

    Andrew Brayshaw was on the receiving end of a wayward shoulder from Oskar Baker

    AFL
    Bolton does it all in this dynamic effort

    Shai Bolton nails a long-range major after a great effort to dispossess Liam Jones

    AFL
    Bulldog blinded and milestone Docker swoops

    Andrew Brayshaw kicks this goal with emphasis after Buku Khamis was blinded by the sun

    AFL
    Banfield bursts out after deft Jackson touch

    Bailey Banfield is the beneficiary after some great ruckwork from Luke Jackson

    AFL
    Harmes nails the impossible on the run

    James Harmes flushes the footy on the burst and slots a terrific major from the boundary

    AFL
    Bolton brings down house with first as Docker

    Shai Bolton gets the home crowd buzzing in the first term with his first goal in new colours

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

22 Jack Sinclair (STK)
21 Caleb Serong (FRE)
20 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
19 Tom Liberatore (WB)
19 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
18 Lachie Neale (BL)
17 Tom De Koning (CARL)
16 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
16 Sam Darcy (WB)
16 Will Day (HAW)
16 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
16 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
15 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
15 Toby Greene (GWS)
15 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
15 Jack Macrae (STK)
15 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
14 Harris Andrews (BL)
14 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
14 Touk Miller (GCFC)
14 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
14 Josh Treacy (FRE)
13 Karl Amon (HAW)
13 Nick Daicos (COLL)
13 Zach Merrett (ESS)
13 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)